T-Mobile Readies for Impact of Hurricane Beryl, Ensuring Connectivity and Support

As Hurricane Beryl moves toward the Mexico and Texas border, T-Mobile has activated its emergency plan in preparation for projected hurricane-force winds, heavy rainfall and flooding in southeastern and central Texas from late Sunday into Monday.

Here’s how our teams are getting ready:

Network Preparation

T-Mobile’s Network and Emergency Management Teams have continued to strengthen and harden our network in areas likely to be impacted by Beryl, an extension of our year-round resiliency efforts. Network teams are working with utility companies, and our Network Operation Centers are closely monitoring network status. To help mitigate the impact of commercial power outages, our teams are working to refuel fixed generators, ensure battery backups are charged, prepare local fueling stations and stage additional portable generators for rapid deployment, if necessary.

Additionally, our engineers, field technicians and rapid-response technologies such VSATs (Very Small Aperture Terminals), SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and microwave solutions are ready to be quickly deployed and can provide temporary backhaul, boost coverage and offer critical support if needed.

First Responders

T-Mobile’s Emergency Response Team is coordinating with the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) State Emergency Operations Center to support first responders and prioritize restoration efforts if needed following the storm. They’re also coordinating with Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) and other agencies along the projected path to prioritize their needs. Our team can swiftly deploy additional temporary equipment and resources, including VSATs, SatCOLTs, routers and other equipment.

Our team stands ready to collaborate with state and local officials, first responders and organizations to provide necessary support. Agencies needing communications assistance can contact our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

Community Support

Our Community Support team, along with equipped vehicles, is on standby to assist with connectivity needs, offering Wi-Fi, device charging and charging supplies to customers and communities in the area. They are ready to support evacuation shelters or other locations as needed.

Employees and Retail Stores

We’re actively preparing our employees, retail stores and other locations for any potential direct impacts.

Please use our store locator to check your nearest store, as some locations may be temporarily closed or operating under modified hours in the coming days.

More Information

As Hurricane Beryl progresses, please follow any orders from local authorities, if issued, to stay safe. Here’s a few more things you can do:

See our newsroom for more information on T-Mobile 2024 Emergency Response Plan.

###