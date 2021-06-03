Introducing the Next Generation of Innovators: T‑Mobile and the T‑Mobile Foundation Announce 2021 Changemaker Challenge Winners

Sixteen teams of visionary teens that share the Un‑carrier spirit of championing change, daring to innovate and leading by example win nationwide contest.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 3, 2021 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and the T-Mobile Foundation announced the 16 winners of the 2021 Changemaker Challenge, a nationwide contest that mobilizes youth who have big and bold ideas on how to change the world for good with seed money and mentorship. Winning ventures from this third Challenge, sponsored by T-Mobile, the T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka, the world’s largest network of systems-changing social entrepreneurs, came from individuals and teams between the ages of 13-18 and tackle issues ranging from water conservation to underrepresentation in medicine to reducing waste.

Winners have earned seed money from the T-Mobile Foundation and an all-expenses-paid trip to T-Mobile’s headquarters in Bellevue, Wash. (subject to and following the CDC’s COVID-19 guidance) for the Changemaker Lab to get inspiration and develop action plans.

“This year’s T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge applicants aren’t just dreaming about change — they are taking steps to BE the change they want to see,” said Janice V. Kapner, T-Mobile's chief communications and brand officer. “We were blown away with their inspiring ideas to create more connected, sustainable and informed communities These bright young minds embody the Un-carrier’s fearless spirit and are tackling urgent challenges and imagining a brighter future — and during a global pandemic no less! We can’t wait to help turn their ideas into reality!”

Entrants focused their projects on three categories: Technology, Environment, and Education. For each category, five winners were chosen and one of the projects was selected as the category winner. This year, the Challenge also included a separate category for T-Mobile employees and their families.

Here is what teams can expect next:

Each team receive $5,000 to help supercharge their ventures.

Each team will join the Changemaker Lab from October 4-6, 2021. The three-day immersive experience includes mentorship from T-Mobile executives, skills training from Ashoka and networking opportunities with other teams.

The three category winners receive an additional $5,000 in seed funding and the opportunity to pitch their projects to T-Mobile senior leaders at the Changemaker Lab.

Among the three category winners, one will be selected as the Grand Prize Winner and will receive another $5,000 — for a total of $15,000 in seed money — plus a one-on-one meeting with a T-Mobile senior leader for additional guidance on how they can grow their venture.

Judges from Ashoka and T-Mobile reviewed submissions based on four criteria:

Changemaker Quality assesses preliminary work already put into each idea.

assesses preliminary work already put into each idea. Creativity measures each idea’s degree of innovation.

measures each idea’s degree of innovation. Commitment determines level of devotion to seeing a project through and ensuring a lasting impact.

determines level of devotion to seeing a project through and ensuring a lasting impact. Connection determines each team’s ability and openness to working with others in their community.

T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation are partnering with Ashoka because for the last 40 years, Ashoka has supported social entrepreneurs as they bring new ideas to systemically address the world’s biggest challenges. Ashoka works around the globe with partners like the T-Mobile Foundation to support youth by developing core competencies of empathy, teamwork, collaborative leadership and changemaking skills.

For more information about the T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge, visit t-mobile.com/changemaker, and join the conversation on social with #TMoChangemaker.

Winners of the 2021 Changemaker Challenge

For more details about each winning project, check out the 2021 Changemaker Challenge Lookbook.

Hear the four top category winners describe their projects.

Technology

Top Category Winner

Operation Serenity (Rochester, MN)

An app that gives pediatric patients preparing for surgery peace of mind through kid-friendly simulations

Environment

Top Category Winner

Aquapods (San Jose, CA)

A plant-based, biodegradable sponge that combats water waste and leads to more fertile soil

Education

Top Category Winner

Medicine Encompassed (North Brunswick, NJ)

A student-run non-profit organization working to solve the problem of underrepresentation in medicine

Family Challenge

Top Category Winner

Terracan (Bellevue, WA)

A smart trash can and app that calculates your waste footprint to help reduce garbage

Additional Winners

Technology

The Tuberculosticks (Redmond, WA)

A low-cost tuberculosis test that leverages the same technology as pregnancy tests to deliver instant results

Guardial (Coppell, TX)

An app that empowers users to proactively take control of their safety

The Neptune Project (Woodside, CA)

Bringing machine learning and a litmus paper test to identify communities at high risk for lead poisoning

Solar Education Center (Lafayette, CO)

A solar-powered bus bringing technology-based education to rural school districts

Environment

Linens N Love (Yorba Linda, CA)

An organization that donates linens that would otherwise be discarded by hotels to animal shelters, homeless shelters, etc.

MYCOGEAR (Melrose Park, IL)

Biodegradable products made from fungus that can perform the same functions as single-use plastic

Effective Climate Action Project (Portland, OR)

An organization that uses data visualizations and climate simulations to advocate for systemic solutions to climate change

The Urban Garden Initiative (Newark, DE)

A nonprofit that aims to inspire and empower youth to achieve urban sustainability through a gardening-based program

Education

Project Exchange (Vancouver, WA)

An online cultural exchange program for young people to explore today’s global issues together

Let’s End Poverty. Period! (Montgomery, AL)

An organization addressing the issue of period poverty and lobbying for change

RelatABLE (Staten Island, NY)

A group dedicated to educating people about disabilities to build a more inclusive future

Project Kares (Yorba Linda, CA)

An app that helps young people connect with supportive mentors

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information, please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About T-Mobile Foundation

The T-Mobile Foundation is committed to changing the world for good. The Foundation advances positive change in our communities by supporting causes that focus on youth development and by providing opportunities for T-Mobile employees to engage in causes that benefit the communities where they live and work. The T-Mobile Foundation, created and funded by T-Mobile US, Inc., is recognized by the IRS as a Section 501(c)(3) private foundation.

About Ashoka

Ashoka is the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs—individuals with new ideas to systemically address the world’s biggest challenges and the entrepreneurial skill to transform those ideas into national, regional and global social impact. Over 35 years, Ashoka has supported more than 3,500 social entrepreneurs in 90 countries with solutions addressing society’s most pressing issues. Ashoka’s vision is a world in which Everyone is a Changemaker—a society that responds quickly and effectively to challenges, and where each individual has the freedom, confidence and societal support to address any social problem. For more information, visit ashoka.org.