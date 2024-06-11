T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom Reveal 2024 T Challenge Winners

BONN, Germany and BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 11, 2024 – Drumroll, please! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Deutsche Telekom's research and development unit announced the winners of the fourth annual T Challenge competition during today’s closing celebration. The winning teams are walking away with cash prizes and the opportunity to further develop and implement their technologies alongside T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom in the U.S. and Europe.

2024 T Challenge Winners

“Participating in my first T Challenge as a judge was so much fun,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. “The sheer amount of innovation on display throughout the competition makes me excited for what’s to come as AI continues to transform our industry.”

“AI has the power to make network ecosystems drastically more efficient,” added John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile. “The winners from this year’s competition are paving the way for the future of telecoms and what that might look like in the age of AI.”

“Our T Challenge shows how global collaboration with T-Mobile US is driving powerful innovation,” said Claudia Nemat, Board member for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. "The competing startups demonstrated what real benefits of AI can mean for our network and beyond. Congratulations to all winners! Human-centered AI will accelerate future-proof progress.”

For more on the T Challenge winners, visit telekom-challenge.com.

