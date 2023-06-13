Over the last few years, the Un-carrier has continued to reach new heights and break down new barriers, each year building on the last as our scale and reach has grown. And as we’ve continued to grow and pursue our mission to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world, we have done so with purpose.

The power of our network technology positively impacts the lives of customers across the country as it connects people to social, educational, and economic opportunities and enables businesses to implement innovative and sustainable technology solutions. That’s why, when it comes to corporate responsibility at T-Mobile, it’s not simply about doing the right thing, it’s about doing our thing—leveraging our network, scale, and resources to be an even greater force for good in wireless and the world we live in.

This work is not only foundational to our business, it’s important to many of our stakeholders—including our customers, employees, shareholders. Over the past several years there has been a substantial shift in how people are making decisions about the companies they work for, buy from and invest in. Today 80% of consumers and employees say they’re more likely to buy from or work for companies that share their values across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) categories. And the majority of investors want companies to enhance their ESG reporting to inform their long-term decisions as they increasingly see strong corporate responsibility practices as integral to a strong and resilient business.

T-Mobile takes a strategic approach to corporate responsibility, placing focus and investments on areas where we can drive the greatest impact through our operations, technology, and our people. As a company that provides digital connectivity, we work to empower as many people as possible with the tools and access to succeed in today’s digital world. We are also relentless in creating genuine, positive opportunities within our walls and in our communities through our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. And we constantly look to leverage our technology, partnerships, and resources to support solutions that prioritize our planet as we continue to take bold steps to create a more sustainable future for all.

Underpinning this work is our focus on continuously investing in responsible business practices enabling us to realize our ambitions by doing things the right way—always—with integrity, transparent reporting, and strong corporate governance practices. This is how we continue to build trust and foster meaningful engagement with our customers, employees, community partners and shareholders, allowing us to keep our finger on the pulse of what issues matter most to them.

In the new era of Un-carrier, we’re more committed than ever to getting it right and connecting with purpose. We’ll continue to evolve and strengthen our corporate responsibility efforts to meet the moment, remaining responsive to stakeholder needs, emerging regulations, and industry trends. We’ll also bring our unstoppable spirit to drive positive change and progress across our strategic areas of opportunity and impact. We look forward to creating a connected world where everyone can thrive while serving as an even greater force for good.

Learn more about our ESG approach and the progress we've made at www.t-mobile.com/responsibility/reporting.