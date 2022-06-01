BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 26, 2022 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is taking big steps to be ready for whatever this year's hurricane and wildfire seasons bring its way. From making massive network resiliency investments that added thousands of backup generators to its resource inventory, to expanding its emergency response fleet to include even more vehicles with WiFi connectivity, to launching a new consumer-focused educational collaboration with The Weather Channel, the Un-carrier wants the communities it serves across the U.S. to know Team Magenta has their backs.

“As forecasters predict another round of challenging summer weather events in 2022, T-Mobile teams have been taking proactive steps throughout the year to prepare so we can be there for the communities we serve when they need it most,” said T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray. “Investing in our network, expanding our emergency response equipment fleet and preparing our teams to mobilize ensures T-Mobile shows up quickly whenever and wherever we’re needed. Our sincerest hope is that communities won’t be impacted, but we’ll be ready for whatever may come.”

Prepared for Any Possibility

Disasters can be unpredictable, so T-Mobile teams aim to be ready for any possibility. Before, during and after a weather or disaster event, the Un-carrier focuses on ensuring customers, first responders and communities are supported.

Communication and Collaboration

Ongoing communication and collaboration between T-Mobile teams and with other partners is critical to staying informed and keeping customers aware of what’s to come. This includes:

Working with weather forecasters , including StormGeo , to accurately track events and understand potential severity.

, including , to accurately track events and understand potential severity. Launching a new educational collaboration with The Weather Channel to deliver segments with tips and tricks on how to prepare for, manage through and recover from weather events.

to deliver segments with tips and tricks on how to prepare for, manage through and recover from weather events. Partnering with local authorities on proactive consumer communication, for example, working with California’s electric utilities to issue customer alerts about Public Safety Power Shutoffs that will also help reduce the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure in extreme weather.

that will also help reduce the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure in extreme weather. Aligning T-Mobile’s network, community and retail teams to develop comprehensive incident response plans that ensure network connections are restored, supplies such as pre-lit devices, portable phone charging banks and charging cables are available, and retail stores can safely reopen to help customers.

that ensure network connections are restored, supplies such as pre-lit devices, portable phone charging banks and charging cables are available, and retail stores can safely reopen to help customers. Bringing those teams together, alongside industry emergency management personnel and state and local government agencies, to practice preparedness exercises.

Network and Community Response Readiness

When it comes to network readiness, resiliency and redundancy are critical. T-Mobile is taking measures now that will allow the Un-carrier to be able to maintain connectivity with limited interruption even in the worst of conditions, including:

Having technicians and engineers ready to staff Network Operations Centers (NOCs) where they’ll monitor network traffic demands and weather impacts wherever they’re needed, 24/7.

Operations Centers (NOCs) where they’ll monitor network traffic demands and weather impacts wherever they’re needed, 24/7. Equipping T-Mobile’s network switches, data centers, points of presence and other critical sites with more fixed backup generators than ever before, thanks to a multi-year network hardening investment that added thousands of new backup generators and advanced relief and recovery tools in hurricane-prone areas.

than ever before, thanks to a multi-year that added and in hurricane-prone areas. Significantly increasing the number of portable generators that can restore power to tower locations where permanent generators are not possible and regularly testing all sites.

that can restore power to tower locations where permanent generators are not possible and all sites. Increasing the size and types of its fleet of emergency response vehicles , including adding Wi-Fi/charging trailers that can pull available wireless signals and provide Wi-Fi connectivity; mobile command centers with computer workstations, integrated charging ports, and satellite and Wi-Fi connectivity; and tow vehicles with satellite/2-way radio communication and storage for phones, charging cords and portable chargers.

, including adding Wi-Fi/charging trailers that can pull available wireless signals and provide Wi-Fi connectivity; mobile command centers with computer workstations, integrated charging ports, and satellite and Wi-Fi connectivity; and tow vehicles with satellite/2-way radio communication and storage for phones, charging cords and portable chargers. Proactively staging expert engineers and technicians to quickly assess impacts and begin network restoration with temporary solutions such as Satellite Cells on Wheels (SatCOWs) and Satellite Cells on Light Trucks (SatCOLTs).

How Customers Can Be Ready

Customers can take steps to prepare themselves before and during weather events, too. Here are a few:

Download The Weather Channel TV app on your smart TV or streaming device and check out NOAA’s National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center to get tips and track storms.

Make a disaster kit with a list of emergency numbers and waterproof, resealable bags and chargers.

Download the Red Cross and FEMA apps, subscribe to/connect with local authorities’ text alerts and social networks and enable Wireless Emergency Alerts on your phone.

Keep your mobile devices fully charged.

If power outages and other service interruptions occur:

Set up Wi-Fi Calling. IMPORTANT: If you call 911 using Wi-Fi Calling, give the operator your address .

. Keep calls to a minimum and as short as possible or send text messages.

More Information

Customers and the community can stay up to date on T-Mobile’s response and recovery efforts:

T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile customers can call 611 from their phone. Sprint customers can call 888-211-4727.

Check the T-Mobile Newsroom. Follow T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray and T-Mobile’s official Newsroom account (@TMobileNews) on Twitter.

Read more about how T-Mobile prepares for and responds to disasters on the T-Mobile website.

