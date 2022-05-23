BELLEVUE, Wash. and ROUND ROCK, Texas — May 23, 2022 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Dell Technologies (NYSE: Dell) are joining forces to develop solutions that will make it easier for enterprise and government customers to embrace the 5G era. T-Mobile's 5G Private Mobile Network – announced today as part of 5G Advanced Network Solutions – will bring customers the power of 5G connectivity combined with Dell’s edge computing technologies at the location of their choice. This will give enterprises the superfast speeds, ultra-low latency, and control they need to use new applications that can help to increase revenue and lower costs.

“There’s no lack of interest in private networks or edge compute solutions, but enterprises are really hungry for simple solutions that tie back to business outcomes,” said Dimitris Mavrakis, Senior Research Director, ABI Research. “That’s why it’s so exciting to see how T-Mobile has approached this space with 5G Advanced Network Solutions — with a focus on simple solutions, flexibility and performance.”

T-Mobile’s 5G Private Mobile Network will pair a private 5G network with Dell edge computing technologies, including Dell VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure, so data can be processed, stored and acted upon locally at locations like large business campuses, factories, or universities. It will be available on-premises and be fully managed by the experts at T-Mobile who built America’s largest and fastest 5G network.

Enterprise customers can stop worrying about the plumbing and focus on new and innovative real-time applications that can have business impact like increased revenue, lower costs, or increased efficiencies. Efficiencies like helping airlines speed up aircraft turnaround times. Or evolving defect detection so fully autonomous cars will one day be ready for the road, which can result in repair cost savings and increased safety for drivers.

“As we launch more 5G products and services this year, we’re always thinking about what our customers are telling us they need,” said Mishka Dehghan, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Product, and Solutions Engineering, T-Mobile Business Group. “And, customers are telling us that navigating the complex infrastructure around private networks to produce tangible results is a major pain point. We’re ready to help with partners like Dell Technologies so our customers can stay focused on their business and leave the next-gen connectivity solutions to us.”

“The competitive advantages and business opportunities from being able to analyze and act quickly on data coming from the edge of your own private 5G network are immense,” said Dennis Hoffman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dell Technologies Telecom Systems Business. “Our collaboration with T-Mobile will help enterprise and government customers harness the power of 5G private networks so they can start thinking about how to best use data to develop innovative, revenue-generating applications and services that can improve their businesses.”

For more information on T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions, visit http://t-mobile.com/business/solutions/networking/5G-advanced-solutions.

