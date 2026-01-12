T‑Mobile Advertising Solutions and Samsung Partner to Explore Next-Generation In-Store Retail Media Innovation

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Jan. 12, 2026 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a new test with Samsung Electronics America to explore next-generation, in-store customer experiences in select T-Mobile stores. As part of this collaboration, Samsung’s newest Galaxy devices will be featured using innovative 3D technology — giving shoppers an enhanced way to learn about devices and key features close to the point of purchase.

“We’re thrilled to work with T-Mobile Advertising Solutions to bring our Galaxy lineup to life through hologram technology,” said David S. Park, VP GM, T-Mobile Account, Samsung Electronics America. “This innovation gives customers a truly immersive look at our devices and the benefits they offer, while showcasing the cutting-edge performance and craftsmanship that make Galaxy products stand out.”

Testing is taking place across select T-Mobile stores in New York City, Seattle and other markets. As the exclusive device launch partner, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Watch8 are featured as the first products to appear as holograms in T-Mobile stores. The displays offer customers a dynamic, lifelike exploration of each devices’ design and features — from the Galaxy Z Fold7’s ultra-thin form and pro-grade camera system to its large screen optimized for AI. Additionally, hologram displays highlight unique capabilities from Android, allowing consumers to understand the innovative features on Android-enabled devices.

“Innovative holographic experiences introduce a new way for connecting with our consumers,” said Tanya Madan, Director of Global Marketing for Android. “This collaboration transforms how consumers interact with the Android brand and its ecosystem of products at the point of sale, where critical decisions happen. Through immersive and engaging product demonstrations, we’re able to showcase the latest Android features, applications and device capabilities in a visually stunning and memorable way. We’re excited to explore this new frontier of in-store retail media alongside T-Mobile Advertising Solutions.”

“In-store retail media opens the door to transforming brand storytelling into real-world experiences right at the point of purchase,” said Cherian Thomas, Head of Global Brand Partnerships, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. “This test is about learning how emerging display formats — like 3D holograms — can inform, engage and enhance how customers experience products. And it’s all powered by T-Mobile’s network and innovative technology.”

T-Mobile Advertising Solutions (T-Ads) enables brands to deliver contextually relevant ads to consumers in and around T-Mobile locations through its in-store Retail Media Network, which provides access to 35,000 screens across more than 10,000 T-Mobile and Metro stores. Together with Vistar, T-Ads also provides retailers with a suite of solutions to build their own in-store retail media network.

The Next Evolution of In-Store Retail Media

In partnership with hologram technology from HYPERVSN, the new displays create a three-dimensional rendering of devices sold within T-Mobile stores alongside enhanced visualizations of key device features, capturing customer attention and driving engagement beyond traditional static or 2D displays. According to research from HYPERVSN, the unique, immersive experience of in-store holograms deliver 66% higher customer engagement and capture 10x more attention compared to traditional 2D media.

For brands, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions is exploring how new in-store formats can enhance product storytelling and customer engagement. Through its in-store Retail Media Network, T-Ads evaluates how emerging in-store display technologies can enable more dynamic, adaptable experiences and brings those technologies within reach, using these insights to inform future opportunities for brand partners.

To learn more about T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, go to https://www.t-mobile.com/advertising-solutions.

