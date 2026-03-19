T‑Mobile Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BELLEVUE, Wash. — March 19, 2026—T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $1.02 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 11, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 29, 2026.

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About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

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