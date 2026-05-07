T‑Mobile Deploys Network and Community Support Following Mississippi Storms

Following devastating tornadoes and severe weather across southwest and south-central Mississippi, T-Mobile teams have mobilized to support recovery efforts and help restore connectivity for impacted communities.

Network Support

The storms caused significant damage across areas including Bogue Chitto, Brookhaven and Enterprise, resulting in widespread commercial power outages and infrastructure disruptions. While some sites were impacted, overlapping coverage helped maintain connectivity for many customers, and our AI-enabled Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology automatically adjusted network performance in real time to help optimize service. Meanwhile, network teams began restoration efforts, deploying portable generators and temporary connectivity solutions to restore affected service as safely and quickly as possible.

Community Support

Our teams are helping communities stay connected in Lincoln County by deploying a Wi-Fi and charging trailer to the Bogue Chitto Fire Department, which is serving as a community support and distribution hub for residents impacted by the storms. Charging and connectivity support will be available beginning tomorrow (5/8) morning during normal operating hours.

Bogue Chitto Fire Department. Address: 354 Bogue Chitto Road, Bogue Chitto, MS

First Responder and Agency Support

T-Mobile teams remain in close coordination with state and local officials and emergency management and public safety partners as recovery efforts continue across impacted areas. Teams also prepared communications equipment, including phones and routers, to support first responders and government agencies if needed.

Our thoughts remain with the Mississippi communities impacted by these storms and with the first responders and recovery teams working around the clock to help residents recover.

Please visit T-Mobile Emergency Response and follow T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

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