LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Oct. 10, 2024 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) named the 2024 Unconventional Awards winners, with 3AM Innovations, Easterseals Southern California, Infosys Limited & Sony Electronics and CBS Sports taking top spots across four categories. The third annual awards ceremony at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas recognized business customers that leveraged T-Mobile’s 5G network to transform their industries. Each winner scored a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

New this year is the Malcolm Gladwell Tipping Point Designation, which is a special prize that honors those who have truly dared to challenge the status quo. Malcolm Gladwell, esteemed New York Times bestselling author and Pushkin Industries co-founder, personally selected the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Department of Informatics and Health Data Science as the recipient. This special distinction recognizes the Media and Innovation Lab’s work to advance personalized, remote healthcare using T-Mobile connected devices that capture real-time health data. The data helps reduce hospital visits and contribute to improved patient outcomes, setting a new standard in remote patient monitoring. This award also comes with a $30,000 donation to a charity of the school’s choice.

The first place Unconventional Awards winners in each category include:

Second and third place winners in each category were awarded in-kind donations of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, to their charity of choice, and include:

“T-Mobile 5G is enabling bold companies to push the boundaries of their dreams,” Gladwell said. “This year’s winners showcase just how important connectivity has become. Powerful technology, the stuff that can use AI to improve safety or track and protect endangered species, needs reliable data connections to function. And it’s been an honor to see what people can accomplish when they have 5G backing up their most ambitious ideas.”

A panel of judges joined Gladwell in recognizing the winners’ exceptional work. Phillipa Leighton-Jones, Barron's Group SVP, The Trust, The Wall Street Journal; Will Townsend, VP & Principal Analyst — Networking & Security, Moor Insights & Strategy; Matthew Griffin, Founder, 311 Institute; and Kimberly Wyman, VP of Customer Care for Business, T-Mobile served as this year’s judges. They evaluated entries based on their unconventional DNA, creativity and impact.

“Every year, I love seeing how our Unconventional Awards honorees use 5G to solve monumental challenges, from protecting first responders to enabling autonomous vehicle operations,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “This is why we’ve built such a vast portfolio of 5G solutions on the nation's most advanced 5G network. It enables us to support customers across all industries as they innovate, challenge the status quo and drive meaningful change."

For more information about T-Mobile's Unconventional Awards, please visit www.t-mobile.com/business/unconventional-awards.

