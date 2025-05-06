T‑Mobile Advertising Solutions Unveils New Capabilities on the Heels of Vistar and Blis Acquisitions

BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 6, 2025 — Today at IAB NewFronts, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced new capabilities that bring advertisers scalable and data-enabled solutions — even across hard-to-reach channels. First, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions (T-Ads) unveiled that its premium first-party data is now available within the Vistar platform, with Blis integration coming soon — expanding the impact of omnichannel and DOOH campaigns. Second, T-Ads announced in-store retail media solutions — developed with the recently acquired Vistar — for retailers looking to build their own in-store solutions. These offerings make it easier than ever for marketers to deliver the right ad to the right person at the right time with measurable results.

“Our vision is to transform the way brands connect with consumers, making it simpler and more effective to reach consumers where they are at moments that truly matter,” said JP Colaco, Chief T-Ads Officer, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. “Whether through a full-service retail media solution that streamlines setup or leveraging data-driven campaigns for more relevant ad experiences — we’re ensuring that advertisers can deliver meaningful outcomes with ease and impact.”

Advertising Platforms Built for the Future

By harnessing high-intent behavioral data — such as app ownership and app engagement — T-Ads gives advertisers the opportunity to reach key audiences with greater precision and relevance. These privacy-centric data segments are now available programmatically through Vistar’s self-service demand-side platform (DSP) for DOOH inventory, and will soon be accessible through Blis’s omnichannel planning, buying and measurement platform. As a wireless provider with direct customer relationships, T-Mobile offers a unique vantage point into real-world consumer behavior — enabling smarter targeting, stronger relevance and better ROI for advertisers across screens and channels.

In recent display testing by T-Mobile’s Media team, the Blis platform helped them to efficiently reach their target audience, even in iOS or ID-less environments where addressability typically breaks down. Over the test period, compared to other leading DSPs, Blis drove 1.5x more iOS conversions and 61% more conversions overall at a 29% lower CPA, with lift in incremental sales measured overall.

“On the marketing side of the house at T-Mobile, we’ve always struggled with the ability to find valuable audiences on iOS devices and environments where traditional identifiers fell short,” said Kari Marshall, VP of Media, at T-Mobile. "We're excited by the early results we're seeing. The combination of T-Mobile’s first-party insights with Blis’ advanced targeting capability is proving to be a powerful combination."

In-store and Near Store Retail Media Solutions

Building on the success of T-Mobile’s In-Store Retail Media Network, which launched 35,000 screens across more than 10,000+ T-Mobile and Metro stores in 2024, T-Ads has introduced “near-store” activation that brings targeted DOOH messaging within a one-mile radius of T-Mobile and Metro locations. This approach helps brands connect with shoppers during the most influential moments of the purchase journey and drove a 52% increase in sales lift for Android devices in T-Mobile stores as part of a Google campaign.

To bring the same success it has seen in its own stores to other retailers, T-Ads — together with Vistar — is launching a full solution suite, equipping retailers with the technology and support needed to launch in-store retail media networks of their own. This solution includes hardware, software, connectivity, signage installation, as well as ad sales and operational expertise, empowering retailers to build these capabilities for their own store locations.

