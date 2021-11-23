T‑Mobile and Hasbro Concoct the 5G‑iest of Toys: Lite‑Brite T‑Mobile Edition*

In a stroke of ingenuity, wonder and, frankly engineering marvel, Hasbro’s Lite‑Brite toy has been transformed. Introducing 184 new Magenta lite pegs! Yes, Magenta. Lite. Pegs. Mind‑blown. Plus, new wireless‑themed templates straight out of the box and a website featuring all‑new downloadable and uploadable templates. It’s available starting today for $19.99 and includes a 1‑in‑1000 chance to win a “5G Experience of a Lite‑time” through the Magenta Ticket sweepstakes

BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 23, 2021 — Now that the dark days of winter have descended upon us, if there’s one thing we could all use a little more of, it’s a dose of lite-er lights and brite-er brights. And what more obvious way to do that than to bring T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) together to introduce Lite-Brite T-Mobile Edition, now with 184 magenta pegs.

Named one of the 100 greatest toys of all-time by Time magazine, Lite-Brite has been lite-ing up smiles and inspiring holiday nostalgia for children of all ages for more than 50 years. Meanwhile, over the past two years, T-Mobile has been lite-ing up the 5G map of America with the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network including recently hitting nationwide Ultra Capacity 5G status.

Limited supplies of Lite-Brite T-Mobile Edition are available right now at www.t-mobile.com/5GLiteBrite for $19.99 plus free standard shipping through Cyber Monday. In addition to 184 all-new magenta pegs, each unit comes with four wireless-inspired templates and all the traditional Lite-Brite pegs that generations of children have used to create rainbow-colored fish, sailboats and unicorns. At the 5G Lite Brite website, users can download and upload design templates to add hours upon hours of fun.

“Toying with the mobile industry – killing off annual service contracts, crazy-high international roaming fees, data buckets, etc - has always been at the heart of the Un-carrier. So who better to partner with than Hasbro – the name in toys – to come up with what I expect to be the holiday gift for 2021,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “I like to think the 7-year-old me would’ve had an even bigger smile creating a Lite-Brite airplane with magenta pegs. With our partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we’re going to bring that “even bigger smile” to thousands of Club kids and teens through toy drive donations in communities across the nation.”

But there’s more! Hidden in a limited number of Lite-Brite T-Mobile Edition boxes, there’s a special surprise: a Magenta Ticket, good for a “5G Experience of a Lite-time.” Up to four lucky winners each get an all-expenses paid trip for two to an event of their choosing at one of three T-Mobile branded properties: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, or T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Plus each winner gets a T-Mobile 5G prize pack that comes with two new 5G smartphones with a free year of Magenta MAX and an HD flatscreen TV to pair with a free year of T-Mobile Home Internet service (and Netflix, included free with Magenta MAX). Already got a Lite-Brite and don’t want to miss out on the fun? You still have a chance at a ticket, visit www.t-mobile.com/5GLiteBrite for details.

“At Hasbro we are constantly thinking of fun and creative new formats for old and new fans to connect and engage with our brands,” said Casey Collins, GM & SVP, Global Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. “More than five decades later, we’re excited to keep the classic Lite-Brite brand alive through our collaboration with T-Mobile – known as the hip wireless service provider. With the T-Mobile Lite-Brite Edition, fans of all ages will be able to make their holiday festivities even brighter.”

Spreading magenta love to communities across America

As part of T-Mobile Hometown we’re teaming up with our long-time partner Boys & Girls Clubs of America to bring the gift of Lite-Brite T-Mobile Edition to thousands of youth across the nation.

For more information, to purchase Lite-Brite T-Mobile Edition and to download or upload additional Lite-Brite templates, visit www.t-mobile.com/5GLiteBrite.

# # #

*Lite-Brite T-Mobile Edition doesn’t actually have anything to do with 5G… at least for now. Who knows what the future holds!?

Limited time offer while supplies last. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of 50 US, DC, PR, or USVI age 18+. 12am ET 11/23/21 – 11:59pm ET 6/30/22. Sponsored by T-Mobile. Void where prohibited. 5G capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: Based on average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021, from independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 - September 11, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

LITE BRITE is a trademark of Hasbro and is used with permission. © 2021 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.