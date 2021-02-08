Exclusive! T‑Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More

Okay, so maybe not quite the real story ... But sending up a norm of pandemic life – the glitchy video call – T-Mobile’s first Big Game ad today urges trusting the biggest 5G network for the biggest decisions.

Un-carrier releases a second spot with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris returning to the Big Game and battling it out in The Anderson Bowl – with a little help from “distant cousin” Travis Kelce.

T-Mobile giving away 300 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G smartphones throughout the game.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — February 7, 2021 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) just revealed in a Big Game spot that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s fated pairing resulted from a spotty video call with former The Voice costar Adam Levine on a spotty Carrier connection. T-Mobile reunited Levine, Stefani and Shelton for the first time since The Voice, and today the Un-carrier unveiled documented footage revealing the SHOCKING TRUTH* about the unlikely couple: they were set up as a result of a garbled convo between Stefani and Levine.

In the spot, Stefani tells Adam that she is “looking for someone cultured, maybe from another country, someone unafraid of a strong woman.” But the signal cuts out and Adam heard something completely different … so when Blake showed up for their date, Stefani was shocked. “I mean … spurs? Really? Who wears those to dinner?”

“Who DOESN’T ride a horse to a first date,” responded Shelton. “All I know is, that’s the one time I was thankful for Gwen’s crappy phone signal. Glad we got together. And glad we got T-Mobile.”

“Gwen’s video was cutting out, and I heard her say that she wanted someone uncultured, country and afraid of strong women,” explained Levine. “I thought it was odd, but I instantly knew her perfect match.”

The iconic duo lucked out this time … but potentially life-changing convos shouldn’t be trusted to anything but the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network, and that’s T-Mobile’s.

The spot is part of T-Mobile’s “Misunderstandings” campaign, which includes a previously-released ad featuring two of the stars of today’s game. That “GOAT 5G” spot was banned from the Big Game due to the “protected telco rights deal,” but it was too good not to share with the world. And after being featured on The TODAY Show, the spot has garnered more than 20 million views – and counting – across Twitter and YouTube.

The Anderson Bowl

Golden Globe and nine-time Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson and his now-famous and ever-sassy Mama, Doris Bowman, make back-to-back appearances in the Big Game. In this fresh spot, the dynamic duo face off in an annual family football game while their family far and wide video calls in to watch … on 5G smartphones riding on T-Mobile 5G, of course, which … no big deal, just happens to be the nation’s largest and fastest. The teams seem evenly matched until Mama brings Anthony’s *distant cousin* and professional tight end Travis Kelce.

“Underdog no more, it’s time that everyone knows that T-Mobile now has the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network and America has a new network leader,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “We needed to tell our story loud and clear, so we brought in our friends Anthony and Doris, Gwen, Blake, Adam and more to help us spread the word on the country’s biggest stage.”

Win a New Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Smartphone

To celebrate being the nation’s 5G leader, T-Mobile is giving away 300 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G smartphones. Just follow @TMobile on Twitter and retweet the tweets featuring the spots with #Sweepstakes and #LeaderIn5G for your chance to win! Galaxy S21+ customers can tap into the ONLY nationwide standalone 5G network for more coverage than others and will be among the first to unleash 5G carrier aggregation for better performance, more speed and more 5G coverage for these smartphones.

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader, delivering the fastest 5G speeds in more places. With the first and largest nationwide 5G network, T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers more than 280 million people across nearly 1.6 million square miles – offering 2.5x more geographic coverage than AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon. With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, using dedicated spectrum to bring customers with capable devices download speeds of around 300 Mbps and peak speeds up to 1 Gbps. The Un-carrier’s Ultra Capacity 5G already reaches more than 1,000 cities and towns and covers 106 million people, 50x more than Verizon covers with Ultra Wideband.

*This didn’t actually happen. But it was fun to film.

