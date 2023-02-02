BELLEVUE, Wash. — Feb. 2, 2023 — Putting customers first is in T-Mobile’s DNA, and it shows. Today, J.D. Power announced that for the 11th consecutive time, T-Mobile received the top spot for customer care among mobile network operators (MNOs) in the 2023 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study — Volume 1. Metro by T-Mobile also ranked #1 out of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). This marks T-Mobile’s 25th overall win, further demonstrating the Un-carrier’s place as J.D. Power’s most awarded brand for wireless customer care among mobile network operators.

T-Mobile has taken the top spot in its segment of the study ever since the Un-carrier launched Team of Experts, T-Mobile’s dedicated team of highly trained experts that deliver next-level care, in 2018. The Un-carrier’s commitment to customer experience remains a top priority and it shows as both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile’s scores improved in the last year.

The J.D. Power Customer Care Study evaluates customer experiences across six service platforms: store, phone, website, app, social media and text, and revealed T-Mobile took home a score of 829 points, 26 points higher than the segment average. Metro by T-Mobile scored 832 points, 10 points higher than the segment average for MVNOs. This is the 11th overall win for Metro by T-Mobile.

For more information about T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile’s J.D. Power rankings, visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2023010.

