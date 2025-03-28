Why a Growth and Performance Mindset Matters More Than Ever

People ask me all the time: You’ve built a winning company, but how will you continue to grow? My answer: by fueling the growth and performance mindset that has motivated T-Mobile for more than a decade. This mindset — constantly questioning assumptions, ambitiously building on what works and adapting to changing needs — is how we got to where we are today. And it will also define our future.

Let me unpack that a bit.

In 2024, we delivered our greatest growth year ever, welcoming more new postpaid customers to T-Mobile than ever before. We didn’t get here by doing the same things over and over. We’ve built a team that stays unsatisfied, raises a hand to try new things, and loves imagining what’s possible rather than settling for the “good enough” mindset that leads to complacency. Big companies and organizations lose their edge when they get comfortable with the status quo.

To prevent us from playing it safe, we must challenge our own thinking. This is something Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist and professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, discussed recently with some of our leaders. He talked about how people often shy away from the “discomfort of doubt,” sticking to opinions that feel good instead of ideas that make us think hard. But he also shared this powerful insight: “Intelligence is not just the ability to think and learn; it’s actually the capacity to rethink and unlearn.”

That’s especially true in a world that never stops moving. Effective leaders and businesses don’t just navigate shifts — they stay nimble, evolving as needs change. That’s why rethinking isn’t just an exercise. It’s a necessity. Look around at the best companies and leaders. They don’t cling to the “right answer” that worked before. They adjust, refine and stay relentlessly curious.

Disney is a company built on reinvention. Walt Disney famously said, “It’s kind of fun to do the impossible.” That belief fueled its evolution from animation studio to global entertainment powerhouse.

A more cautious company might have stayed in its lane. Instead, Disney continues to expand — into theme parks, cruise ships, merchandising and streaming — to meet consumers where they are. They also invest in strategic partnerships with leading studios, platforms and brands to broaden their reach and influence.

McKinsey & Company reinforces this approach. In January 2025 research, they found that 83% of business outperformers encourage their teams to test new ideas, fail quickly and affordably, and learn from the results. I love what they say here: “Growth demands courage, dedication and discipline.”

At T-Mobile, a growth and performance mindset shapes how we operate and how we serve our customers. We rethink what’s working today to build something even better for tomorrow. We show customers the love they deserve and build relationships that drive our success. While other companies have scaled back their loyalty programs, we did the opposite, launching Magenta Status to reward customers from day one with VIP treatment.

We reimagined what it means to thank them for choosing us, offering exclusive savings with top hotel and rental car brands, free in-flight Wi-Fi, discounts on concert and festival tickets, weekly T-Mobile Tuesdays surprises and so much more. Because as much as people want to save money, we believe they should get more from us. And customers are responding.

Our results last year were incredible, but progress isn’t just measured by what we’ve done — it’s about what comes next and how we make it happen. I’m incredibly optimistic about what’s ahead for us in this new era of Un-carrier because there’s still so much to go after.

With our multiyear plan, we’re building on our success and raising the bar (our own bar!) on what it means to love our customers. We’re already leading the pack with a growth and performance mindset, and we’ll continue to set the pace. Challenging what we know, embracing new ideas and turning them into action is what separates good companies from great ones. That mindset keeps us moving forward at T-Mobile, where we’re not only anticipating the future — we’re building it.