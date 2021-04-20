If 5G Were… Blankets

It’s no secret that T-Mobile is blanketing the country with 5G coverage but just how much blanketing might surprise most wireless users. In this installment of “If 5G Were…” we’re using blankets to show just how much of a difference there is between T-Mobile and the Carriers.

It’s now been four months since we originally launched the “If 5G Were…” series and the Un-carrier’s 5G network lead only continues to grow, not just in sheer size but in quality, too. T-Mobile is not only the largest 5G network but it’s now the fastest and the most reliable, too.

But today we focus on size. At 1.6 million square miles, T-Mobile’s 5G network is over 2x the size of AT&T’s and nearly 4x the size of Verizon’s! As earnings season kicks off tomorrow, April 21, with Verizon, followed by AT&T the next day, the big question is… when can the Carriers’ catch-up with the Un-carrier? Or can they catch up at all?

Capable device required for 5G. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: 5G mobile network results in the US are based on an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details can be found on: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16 – December 14, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.