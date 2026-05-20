Ultra Mobile Goes Global with New Go Roam World Passes

America’s international wireless leader adds affordable roaming passes in 200+ destinations, making it easier than ever to stay connected abroad

BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 20, 2026 — As international travel accelerates ahead of major global sporting events across North America, Ultra Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is making it easier for customers to stay connected at home and overseas. The international wireless leader just introduced Go Roam World Passes — flexible roaming add-ons designed for travelers who want reliable service around the globe without the stress of surprise charges or swapping SIMs.

The launch comes as Ultra Mobile was recently recognized by BestPhonePlans.net as the “Top Pick for International Calling”, reinforcing Ultra’s position as the wireless brand built for people who live internationally connected lives.

“Ultra Mobile customers shouldn’t have to think twice before calling home or traveling abroad,” said Sharif Ailey, SVP of Indirect Sales at Ultra Mobile. “Now we’re extending that experience beyond international calling and texting to international roaming — with simple, affordable passes that help customers stay connected in more than 200 destinations worldwide.”

Introducing Go Roam World Passes

Ultra Mobile’s new Go Roam World Passes give customers flexible options for staying connected while traveling internationally — whether for vacation, work or visiting loved ones overseas. With the 15-Day Pass offering 5GB of high-speed data for $10, customers can roam globally for as low as $2 per GB.

New roaming passes include:

Go Roam World 5-Day Pass — $5 1GB high-speed data 100 talk minutes 100 SMS Unlimited incoming SMS Coverage in 200+ destinations

Go Roam World 15-Day Pass — $10 5GB high-speed data 300 talk minutes 300 SMS Unlimited incoming SMS Coverage in 200+ destinations



Ultra Mobile will also continue offering its existing Go Roam Mexico Data Pass, which includes 5GB of high-speed data in Mexico for 30 days. The pass is available as an add-on with any plan for $5 and is included on all Unlimited plans.

The new Go Roam World Passes are available exclusively to Ultra Mobile customers and can be added to any Ultra Mobile plan. Customers can even stack passes for longer trips abroad.

International by Design

Ultra Mobile has long focused on delivering more international value, flexibility and convenience for customers with global connections. From unlimited international calling to 90+ destinations, global texting to 200+ destinations and roaming benefits in Mexico and Canada included on select plans, Ultra Mobile makes it easy to stay connected across borders. With flexible prepaid plans, no annual service contracts and options like eSIM activation and Wi-Fi Calling, Ultra Mobile gives customers more ways to stay connected at home and abroad — backed by T-Mobile’s industry-leading network. The new Go Roam World Passes extend that experience even further with affordable roaming coverage in more than 200 destinations worldwide.

Recognized for International Value

BestPhonePlans.net recently named Ultra Mobile its Top Pick for International Calling, highlighting the brand’s strong international feature set and exceptional value for customers with friends, family and connections around the world. The recognition reinforces Ultra Mobile’s mission to deliver flexible, affordable ways for customers to stay connected globally.

Availability

Go Roam World Passes are available now through Ultra Mobile’s website, app and participating retail locations.

For more information, visit www.ultramobile.com.

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Taxes & fees extra. Capable device required. Availability, speed & coverage varies. Ultra Go Roam World Passes must be activated within 360 days of purchase; unused talk, text, and data will expire at end of pass duration; not refundable. International features, including Go Roam Mexico Data Pass, are included on select plans; not for extended international use; primary usage must occur in U.S. See ultramobile.com for lists of countries and additional terms.

About T-Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value, and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

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