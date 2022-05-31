What’s the news: AT&T and Verizon are once again increasing costs for longtime customers who thought their phone bills were the last thing they had to worry about in a world where prices are rising from the gas pumps to the grocery store. Not cool, bro.

Why it matters: The Carriers are fighting inflation by going straight for their customers’ pockets. It doesn’t have to be this way. T-Mobile is standing by its commitment to customers with Price Lock, which ensures T-Mobile won’t raise the price of its existing wireless rate plans even as costs for everything else increase.

Who it’s for: AT&T and Verizon customers facing price hikes.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 31, 2022 — The Carriers called. They want their greedy reputations back. AGAIN. AT&T is raising its rates, increasing customers’ bills by $6 to $12 per month. At the same time, Verizon is raising prices with a new made-up fee — the Economic Adjustment Charge — adding $1.35 per line. That extra charge will generate $100 million more per month for Verizon, which is $1.2 BILLION in just one year. To put it into perspective, that’s more than 260 million gallons of inflation gas that The Carriers are swiping from customers over the next year. It’s downright disgusting!

T-Mobile is here to save AT&T and Verizon customers from further aggravation. Not only can families switch to T-Mobile and save up to 20% each month with three or more lines on qualifying plans, they have peace of mind their price won’t go up with T-Mobile’s Price Lock. When those facing price hikes switch to Magenta MAX at the Un-Carrier, they’ll receive $200 per line via virtual prepaid card and up to $1,000 with five lines.

“Inflation shouldn’t be an excuse to jack up prices just because you can get away with it. But that’s The Carriers’ way,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “T-Mobile is here to help our customers battle inflation by not adding to the stress of price hikes. It’s got to be a mind-numbing experience for AT&T and Verizon customers who have watched their rates go up continuously over the last few years.”

The Carriers see inflation as an excuse to take more money from their customers, while the Un-carrier is promising they won’t raise rates on their regular wireless plans as part of T-Mobile’s Price Lock, which covers wireless and now broadband plans, too. And as if pricing reliability isn’t enough, T-Mobile also comes with America’s largest and fastest 5G network and exclusive customer deals and discounts— like T-Mobile Tuesdays, free Netflix, travel benefits and plenty more.

Carrier Callout Throwdown

The Carrier Callout goes far beyond winning over AT&T and Verizon customers. It’s about exposing The Carriers’ crappy way of approaching rising costs and fighting on behalf of all wireless users, regardless of which network they use. So, we’re presenting The Carriers with a valiant challenge: Verizon and AT&T, do your customers a favor and adopt a version of T-Mobile's Price Lock. It’s as simple as it sounds. Just commit to not raising rate plan prices for existing customers while they remain on their current plan. But hey, if that’s not a promise you can make, we’ll make sure your customers know it. Oh, and we’ll have fun along the way at your expense, so consider this challenge carefully. Otherwise, it’s game on.

In the meantime, we’ve unleashed a new ad campaign featuring actor Ben Barnes as a class-action lawyer with an offer of up to $1,000 for affected AT&T and Verizon customers who want to switch their families to T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX plan.

For more information, head here.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

Price Lock: Guarantees new accounts with qualifying service can keep their regular monthly rate plan price for current unlimited talk, text, and data on our network; excludes taxes/fees, limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, and network management practices. Up to $1000: Via $200 virtual prepaid card per line for up to 5 switched MAX lines; allow 8 weeks. Qualifying credit, service, and port-ins required. Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC; no cash access & expires in 6 months. Savings with T-Mobile 3rd line free via mo. bill credits vs. comparable available plans; plan features and taxes & fees may vary. Credits stop if you cancel any lines. Fastest mobile 5G network based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q1 2022. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.