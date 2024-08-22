Mint Mobile Throws AT&T and Verizon Customers a Lifeline: Switch and Bring The Fam for Free

BELLEVUE, Wash. — August 22, 2024

Welp, it’s that time of year again. On the heels of AT&T jacking up prices for millions of customers yet again, today Mint Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that AT&T and Verizon customers can switch to Mint Mobile and get service for the rest of the family for free. Seriously. Starting today, buy one Mint Mobile plan (PS plans start at $15/month) and get up to four additional lines at no cost for three months. For those who don’t love math, that means getting Unlimited Premium Wireless for $3/line for a family of five.

“At Mint, our mission is to right the wrongs of AT&T and Verizon… who have collectively raised prices 11 times in just the last year,” said Aron North, Chief Marketing Officer, Mint Mobile. “Their antics give us yet another opportunity to fight back on behalf of wireless customers. While they charge more for less, we’re giving people more for less. And you can’t get more less than free.”

If the word “free” didn’t drive enough excitement, this will. Mint Mobile customers get the best value in wireless when they make the switch. Plans start at $15/month and include unlimited talk, text and data on T-Mobile’s leading 5G network, free talk, text and 3GB of high-speed data while in Canada, free calling to Canada and Mexico and Scam Screener which flags sketchy calls as “Scam Likely.” This is on top of never having to worry about hidden fees, contracts or surprise price hikes.

This offer is the latest in Mint’s 8-year history of putting customers first, providing premium wireless and award-winning customer service for $15/month, and disrupting an industry known for ever-increasing prices, hidden fees and practices that constantly put profit over customers. As recently as May, Mint, who has never raised prices on their customers, announced a “$15 Commitmint” to continue offering plans at that affordable price point going forward.

For more information on this no-brainer offer from Mint Mobile (and to make the switch to a company that doesn’t hate you), visit: mintmobile.com/free.

# # #

Upfront payment of $45 for 3-month plan (equiv. to $15/mo.) required. New customer offer for first 3 months only; then full-price plan options available. Taxes & fees extra. Unlimited customers using >40GB/mo. will experience lower speeds. Videos stream at ~480p. See terms at mintmobile.com

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Investor.Relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com



