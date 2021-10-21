T‑Mobile Will Pay Off Your Phone Up to $1,000

What’s the news: Now, T-Mobile will pay off what you owe the Carriers for your smartphone up to $1,000 when you switch.



Why it matters: AT&T and Verizon have spent millions (billions?) giving their customers 5G, but those customers must be asking: 'Where’s the 5G?' T-Mobile is answering them. Those customers can switch to Essentials, get their phone paid off, save up to 20% on their family plan each month and get nearly 100% more 5G coverage.



Who it’s for: AT&T and Verizon customers who are paying more and getting less 5G coverage.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — October 21, 2021 — Q: Where's the 5G? A: At T-Mobile. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that the Un-carrier will now pay off what you owe the Carriers for your eligible smartphone up to $1,000. Beginning Friday, October 22, consumers and small businesses can bring their favorite 5G-phones-with-less-5G-coverage-than-they-deserve over to the Un-carrier and T-Mobile will give them the 5G they've been searching for … AND up to $1,000 for each of up to five devices via virtual prepaid MasterCard.

"AT&T and Verizon customers with brand-new 5G phones often find themselves without 5G coverage. According to the latest third party tests, AT&T customers get a 5G signal less than half the time (44.8%) they use their phone, and Verizon customers only about a third of the time (34.3%)," said Jon Freier, Consumer Group President at T-Mobile. "Now, those customers can switch to T-Mobile, and we’ll pay off what they owe the Carriers for their smartphone up to $1,000 — and they’ll save up to 20% on their family plan and get way more 5G coverage."

Bring Your Own Smartphone. It'll Work.

Today, almost 50% of US consumers believe their smartphone won’t work with another provider.[1] At one time, that was true, but those days are long gone. Now, the most popular smartphones work across different providers' networks … even if those networks aren’t giving customers equal results. In fact, customers get a lot more 5G at T-Mobile on America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network that’s nearly 2x larger than AT&T's and 4x larger than Verizon's.

With T-Mobile Essentials, your family can save up to 20% off wireless service each month compared to AT&T and Verizon's basic unlimited plans. With your third line free, it’s just $27 per line/mo (plus taxes and fees) for four lines — that’s $420 saved per year over the Carriers — and you’ll get:

Unlimited talk, text and 5G smartphone data included at no extra charge

Team of Experts, the most awarded customer care in wireless

An unparalleled set of free tools to protect from scams and unwanted robocalls with Scam Shield Premium

Weekly free stuff and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays

Starting Friday, October 22, just bring your phone into T-Mobile along with a picture of your last bill, and T-Mobile will pay off your remaining eligible device payments up to $1,000 via virtual prepaid MasterCard.

For more information on T-Mobile’s current offers, please visit t-mobile.com/offers/switch-to-t-mobile-from-verizon-or-att.

5G availability, and fastest based on median, overall combined 5G speeds, based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data as reported on www.speedtest.net/global-index/united-states#market-analysis for Q3 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

