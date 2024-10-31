BELLEVUE, Wash. — Oct. 31, 2024 — Calling all parents who want to treat themselves to some peace of mind this Halloween. Today Mint Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the launch of Mint Kids — a full-size wireless plan designed specifically for children. With unlimited talk and text plus 5GB of data, Mint Kids delivers the essential connectivity parents want for their children for $15/month. And because it’s all on T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network, families can feel secure knowing they’ll be able to keep in touch and keep tabs on their mini-me(s).

Mint Kids is not only affordable, it also ensures mom and dad stay in control. With Mint Kids, parents can monitor their child’s data usage and will receive all communications — including alerts — about the account. Plus, the plan offers flexibility with no contracts, allowing parents to modify, add more data or cancel to suit their changing needs.

"At Mint Mobile, we know how important it is for families to stay connected. We’re listening to parents who tell us they want a safe, reliable and affordable way for their kids to have a phone," said Andrew Fried, SVP, Direct to Consumer at Mint Mobile. "With Mint Kids, we’re answering that call, offering a plan that’s easy for parents to manage and gives them peace of mind with kid-sized pricing and essential connectivity."

Mint Kids delivers all the value and benefits Mint Mobile is famous for including 5G for free, free roaming in Canada, free calling to Mexico and Canada, free mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling and so much more. It’s available now online and will be available at Target starting next month.

For more information on Mint Kids, visit: mintmobile.com/kids.

Upfront payment of $45 for 3-month plan (equiv. to $15/mo.) req’d. Intro rate for first 3 months only; then full-price plan options available. Taxes & fees extra. 5G access included at no extra cost; capable device required. Free Roaming in Canada: Includes up to 3GB of high-speed data per month. Not for extended international use; service may be terminated or restricted for excessive roaming. Coverage not available in some areas. See terms at mintmobile.com

