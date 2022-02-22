BELLEVUE, Wash. — Feb. 22, 2022 — The Un-carrier is celebrating 2/22/22 with T-Mobile Tuesdays (22222SDAYS) customer thankings that are 2 good 2 miss! Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that it’s bringing T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers more value AGAIN, this time with over $2 MILLION in free stuff, discounts and cash prizes, all to thank customers for being with the Un-carrier. Here’s the deets:

Who: T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers. And even Carrier customers can get in on the fun.

What: On Tuesday, 2/22/22, T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers can check out the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to score two-themed thankings:

$2 movie tickets on 2/22 . That's half off T-Mobile’s usual $4 movie ticket deal.

2-for-1 Premium Chicken Sandwich in the Wendy’s app.

22 cents off each gallon of gas from Shell and the Fuel Rewards program, up to 20 gallons towards one tank of gas. That’s more than double the usual savings.

22 free photo prints from Photo Prints Now at CVS Pharmacy

$5 off + an extra $2 off + free delivery on any Gopuff order over $10.95.

But why stop at just one day? Tuesdays happen all year so check back throughout 2022 for additional surprise thankings like:

Coffee perks 2x every month

Discounted movie tickets

Pizza perks with Little Caesars®

Plus, ANYONE —including Verizon, AT&T, Cricket, Boost and other wireless provider customers —can enter for a chance to win the 2/22/22 grand prize sweepstakes for the ultimate thanking … cash!

2 winners will score $222,222 each

22 winners will get $22,222 each

222 winners will win $2,222 each

Where, When and How:

On Tuesday, February 22, T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers can head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (available in the App Store and Google Play) to "Save” and "Redeem” their thankings.

For the sweepstakes, T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers can enter through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and ANYONE, including customers of the other providers, can enter online at https://amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com/.

Plus, there is an additional 22 chances to win $2,222 by following @TMobile or @MetrobyTMobile on Twitter (anyone can enter). Instructions on how to enter will be posted after 9 am PT on 2/22.

Why: Because the Un-carrier believes customers should get thanked just for being a customer — without having to spend more, earn points, refer friends or prove your loyalty.

Says Who: "Was T-Mobile Tuesdays made for 2/22 or was 2/22 made for T-Mobile Tuesdays?” asked Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “Either way, it's the perfect day to celebrate our T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers — and even the Carriers’ customers can join in the fun! We’re giving away over $2 MILLION worth of cash, prizes and discounts to simply say thank you!"

Qualifying service required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. See full offer terms in Tuesdays App. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the fifty United States, PR, USVI and DC. 16+. On how to enter and full rules go to amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com/Promotion/Rules . Void where prohibite d. Tuesdays App Sweepstakes: 2/22/22 5:00 AM ET - 2/23/22 4:59 AM ET. Twitter Sweepstakes: 2/22/22 10:00 AM ET – 2/22/22 11:59 PM ET.

