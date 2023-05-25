BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 25, 2023 —Moving season is here. Whether moving houses or just moving on from your internet provider, the Un-carrier is making it easy to get settled and connected. T-Mobile today announced that for a limited time, anyone who switches to T-Mobile 5G Internet gets free Instacart+ for one year, plus a $100 credit to Instacart (a $200 total value!) to stock up on groceries or home and office essentials.

With free Instacart+ for a year, new T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Small Business Internet customers can get free delivery on grocery orders over $35, 5% credit back on eligible pickup orders, reduced service fees and even the ability to share their subscription.

This sweet deal is even better knowing all the perks that come with it. T-Mobile 5G Internet is just $50 a month with AutoPay for fast, reliable home or office broadband without all the Big Internet BS. With it, you can expect:

A flat rate. No added taxes or monthly fees, no equipment costs and no annual contracts.

No added taxes or monthly fees, no equipment costs and no annual contracts. Simple setup. Get a gateway in the mail, plug it in, download the app and connect in less than 15 minutes. No waiting for installation and no installation fees.

Get a gateway in the mail, plug it in, download the app and connect in less than 15 minutes. No waiting for installation and no installation fees. A worry-free trial. Test drive T-Mobile's 5G Internet worry-free for 15 days. If you love it, great! If not, return the gateway and owe nothing. And, when you break up with your current provider, T-Mobile will cover any early termination fees up to $750 via virtual prepaid card.

Test drive T-Mobile's 5G Internet worry-free for 15 days. If you love it, great! If not, return the gateway and owe nothing. And, when you break up with your current provider, T-Mobile will cover any early termination fees up to $750 via virtual prepaid card. Price Lock. Rest easy knowing that with our Price Lock Guarantee, we won’t raise the rate of your internet — ever.

Rest easy knowing that with our Price Lock Guarantee, we won’t raise the rate of your internet — ever. Free stuff and exclusive perks. Every week, get thanked with free stuff and exclusive deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays, just for being a T-Mobile customer. We’re talking concert deals, savings on gas, free subscriptions to streaming services like MLB.TV and so much more.

For more information on T-Mobile 5G Internet and free Instacart+, visit www.t-mobile.com/home-internet/transfer-internet-service.



And for more on T-Mobile Small Business Internet and offers, visit www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/business-internet-services/small-business-internet.



Price Lock: EXCLUSIONS LIKE TAXES & FEES APPLY. Guarantees regular monthly rate plan price of current fixed-wireless internet data for new lines with qualifying service. Instacart+: After one year trial, subscription will auto renew for $99 a year. Cancel any time. One promotional code per account; must be redeemed by 11/2/2023. Instacart+ terms apply. Not available in all areas. During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Regulatory fees included in monthly price for qualified accounts. $35 device connection charge due at sale. If canceling service, return gateway or pay up to $370. AutoPay discount requires eligible payment method. May not be reflected on 1st bill. $750 ETF: Allow 8 weeks. Qualifying credit, Internet Service Provider Early Termination Fee, and new Home or Business Internet service required. ISP's ETF, up to $750, paid via virtual prepaid Mastercard, which you can use online or in-store via accepted mobile payment apps; no cash access & expires in 6 months. Submit proof of ETF & 90+ days in good standing w/ ISP within 60 days of new Internet service activation and be active and in good standing when processed. Fast & Reliable: Based on T-Mobile analysis of eligible customer speed data reflecting consistent broadband speeds. Delivered via 5G cellular network; speeds vary due to factors affecting cellular networks. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for additional details. T-Mobile Tuesdays: Qualifying plan required. See T-Mobile Tuesdays app for details.



Instacart is not a retailer or seller. Instacart and/or certain retailers, may not be available in all zip or post codes. INSTACART® and the Instacart carrot logo are trademarks of Maplebear Inc., d/b/a Instacart.



