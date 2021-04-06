BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 06, 2021 — Largest, fastest and now the most reliable 5G, too. A new report published today by independent research firm umlaut shows T-Mobile customers get the most reliable 5G in the U.S. umlaut examined real customer usage from millions of device measurements across top wireless providers and found T-Mobile customers have the most 5G coverage, the highest 5G speed score and the most reliable 5G, further solidifying T-Mobile’s position as the 5G leader.

“Time and time again, the independent network benchmarking reports prove there’s one clear leader in 5G, and that’s T-Mobile,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “With the largest, fastest and now most reliable 5G network in the country, our sights are firmly set on what’s next in 5G, while the competition plays catch-up!!”

umlaut’s report is based on real customer experience. The company gathered extensive results from actual wireless customers across the U.S., examining over 35 million data samples from over 55,000 5G users – recorded in all the places where people live, work and play. The nationwide study examines 5G performance across all 50 states and ranks T-Mobile first in 5G in 44 states across the country. In addition to ranking first in 5G overall, T-Mobile received top marks for 5G reliability, coverage and speed.

The Leader in 5G

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader, delivering the fastest 5G speeds in more places than anyone else. With the largest, fastest and now most reliable 5G network, T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles – that’s nearly 2.5x the geographic coverage of AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G covers 125 million people and can deliver speeds around 300 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps.

The Un-carrier’s Ultra Capacity 5G is the very best kind of 5G with its ability to deliver both broad coverage and fast speeds. It brings game-changing performance to more people across the country than anyone else. Other wireless companies provide fast 5G speeds at the expense of coverage, with service only available in small pockets of some cities. But T-Mobile is building 5G using dedicated airwaves to deliver both coverage and speed to create a truly transformative 5G network capable of driving innovation across the country.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Capable device required for 5G. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: 5G mobile network results in the US are based on an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details can be found on: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16 – December 14, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

