New Research Confirms T‑Mobile’s 5G Speed Lead

With America’s largest and fastest nationwide 5G network, T-Mobile also takes the speed crown in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Newark-Jersey City, Philadelphia and Phoenix according to a new report by umlaut.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — March 9, 2021 — Pop quiz, hotshot. With America’s largest and fastest nationwide 5G network, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is bringing fast 5G speeds to more people and places than anyone else. New research published today by umlaut found the Un-carrier delivers the fastest 5G speeds in Atlanta, Dallas–Fort Worth, Newark-Jersey City, Philadelphia and Phoenix. Umlaut has now named T-Mobile 5G fastest in 10 major markets across the U.S., further solidifying the Un-carrier's speed leadership. This report comes after Opensignal recently found that T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G download and upload speeds nationwide.

“We have our foot on the 5G gas pedal, and we’re not letting up. T-Mobile has been the leader in 5G coverage from the moment we launched our nationwide network, and now we’re piling on the speed with our super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G rolling out across the country,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “This is how you build a real 5G network — with great coverage, capacity and speeds — across major cities and into small towns.”

In a report commissioned by T-Mobile, research firm umlaut (formerly P3) completed extensive testing across all five markets and tested a total area spanning more than 2,500 square miles, taking a total of over 8,000 test samples for each wireless provider. Using a 5G capable Samsung S20+ smartphone, umlaut measured the customer experience in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Newark-Jersey City, Philadelphia and Phoenix with download and upload performance.

T-Mobile came out on top with the fastest 5G speeds in all five markets — even in Dallas and Newark-Jersey City, right in the backyards of AT&T and Verizon headquarters! — and had the fastest overall speeds (combining LTE and 5G) in almost every market. Ultra Capacity 5G was also available over 40% of the time on average across the five markets. Meanwhile, Verizon’s Ultra Wideband was only found 5% of the time at best. Yikes! Umlaut also recently completed testing in Chicago, Houston, New York City, Washington D.C. and Tampa and found T-Mobile had the fastest 5G download and upload speeds in all these major markets, too.

Largest & Fastest 5G Network

T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 280 million people across 1.6 million square miles — that’s nearly 2.5x more coverage than AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon. With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, using dedicated spectrum to bring customers with capable devices download speeds of around 300 Mbps in many places and peak speeds up to 1 Gbps. T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G already reaches 2,400 cities and towns and covers 106 million people, over 50x more people than Verizon covers with Ultra Wideband.



The Un-carrier’s Ultra Capacity 5G is the very best kind of 5G with its ability to deliver both broad coverage and fast speeds. It brings game-changing performance to more people across the country than anyone else. Other wireless companies provide fast 5G speeds at the expense of coverage, with service only available in small pockets of some cities. But T-Mobile is building 5G using dedicated airwaves to deliver both coverage and speed to create a truly transformative 5G network capable of driving innovation across the country.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Fastest 5G network: Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16 – December 14, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited. Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

