Ultra Mobile Eliminates Data Caps on Unlimited Plans

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Oct. 1, 2024

Unlimited, now Uncapped. Ultra Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), the wireless provider with international benefits included on all plans, announced today that it’s removing all high-speed data caps on its unlimited plans. This means Ultra customers can now stream, browse and connect freely on the T-Mobile 5G network, America’s fastest 5G prepaid network. They no longer have to wonder if they have enough high-speed data to stream non-stop. The upgrade is effective immediately and applies to new and existing customers on Ultra Unlimited and Ultra Unlimited+ plans. And the best part? There is no additional cost.

"From day one, our mission has been clear: to provide a fast, reliable network with the international capabilities our customers demand, all at an unbeatable value," said Scott Venuti, Commercial Owner of Ultra Mobile. "When our customers and retailers expressed their desire for uncapped unlimited plans, we took action. Thanks to being part of the T-Mobile family, we were able to accelerate this upgrade. Providing ample high-speed data is crucial for optimizing the experience on today’s devices, and this upgrade ensures that our Ultra Unlimited plans are future-proof."

To celebrate the news, Ultra Mobile is giving 50 lucky winners six months of Ultra Unlimited and six months of their favorite streaming service. New Unlimited customers will automatically be entered when they purchase a plan. Customers can also enter by sharing their favorite service for binging movies, shows, sports and more from around the world on Ultra Mobile’s Instagram or at WinWithUltra.com.

This is the latest move T-Mobile is making to supercharge Ultra Mobile on its mission to deliver incredible value to its customers since the acquisition of Ka’ena Corp. In addition to unlimited data on T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network, Ultra Mobile plans include unlimited talk and text to 90+ countries, unlimited talk and text to and from Mexico, mobile hotspot and so much more.

For a limited time, families can get Ultra Mobile’s best deal on Ultra Unlimited with three lines for just $85.

For more information on Ultra Mobile and their new Uncapped Unlimited plans, visit: ultramobile.com.

# # #

Based on analysis by Ookla® of select Prepaid Wireless providers Speedtest Intelligence® data for the U.S., 1H 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win and participants can enter from October 1st through November 30th 2024. Must be a resident of the 50 U.S./D.C. and the age of majority to enter. For full details and the Official Rules, visit winwithultra.com. Heavy data users (>35GB/mo.) may notice slower speeds when our network is busy. Videos stream at ~480p. A capable device is required for 5G and/or 4G LTE coverage. Actual availability, speed, and coverage may vary. Unlimited talk & text in Mexico and Canada available on select plans only; not for extended international use. See terms at ultramobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Investor.Relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com



