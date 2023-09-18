BALTIMORE, Md. — Sept. 18, 2023

What’s the news: T-Mobile now covers 98% of the city of Baltimore and Baltimore County with the nation’s largest, fastest and most advanced 5G network.

Why it matters: T-Mobile is the best place for customers to take full advantage of the new iPhone 15 lineup with more 5G capacity, coverage, reliability, and speed than ever before in Baltimore and Baltimore County.

Who it’s for: Wireless users in the city of Baltimore and Baltimore County.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is taking connectivity to the next level for hundreds of thousands across the Charm City and beyond. The network enhancements the company has made over the two years now cover 98% of outdoor areas in the city of Baltimore and Baltimore County with T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G* ensuring customers on T-Mobile’s network are fully equipped to take advantage of Apple’s new iPhone 15 lineup, including iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, starting Friday, September 22.

As the only provider in the country with nationwide Standalone 5G (SA 5G), T-Mobile is uniquely positioned to offer customers using the new iPhone 15 models access to enhanced 5G features for applications that require fast speeds, ultra-low latency and enhanced connectivity no matter where they are. Here are just a few examples of how T-Mobile is the leading option for locals in the area:

T-Mobile is the best place to stream video, meaning you’ll never have to worry about missing a play while watching your favorite sports team on the go.

T-Mobile has the lowest latency, meaning mobile gamers can make split second decisions to clutch their next win without any lag.

T-Mobile is the fastest provider in Maryland and across the Baltimore region with median download and upload speeds of 136 Mbps and 13 Mbps and 259 Mbps and 17 Mbps respectively. Customers in this area no longer have to worry about their phones taking forever to load, whether they need to pull up directions on their way home or are trying to upload their favorite pictures from the day, T-Mobile can get it done faster.

With T-Mobile’s latest plans, Go5G Next, Go5G Plus and select Go5G Business plans, new and existing customers can get iPhone 15 Pro on Us (up to $1000 off with trade-in). And only at T-Mobile can customers upgrade on their terms — every year or every two — and once they’re ready to upgrade they’ll always get the same great phone deals as new customers.

A faster network isn’t the only reason it’s better over at T-Mobile. With Go5G Next, customers who are tired of other carriers locking them into the same device for years on end can now update to the latest phones every year, ensuring they continue to receive the benefits of the nations most advanced 5G network alongside the latest devices. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature a durable, aluminum and color-infused back glass design, the Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system including a powerful 48MP Main camera and new 2x Telephoto option, and USB-C; and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, feature a strong and lightweight titanium design, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, which enables the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality and a 5x Telephoto, the longest zoom ever on iPhone, exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max, the A17 Pro chip unlocking next-level gaming experiences and pro performance, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds.

Since first launching 5G in 2019, T-Mobile has added nearly 50 new sites and more than 330 upgrades to existing towers across the area to expand its 5G coverage footprint as well as increase capacity to keep pace with suburban and rural growth and strengthen performance in its wireless networks. T-Mobile has plans for continued new installations and upgrades to existing towers by the end of 2023 to further boost capacity and data speeds.

For more information, visit www.t-mobile.com. Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

###

Limited-time offers; subject to change. iPhone: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $999.99 – iPhone 15 Pro 128GB). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying credit, service, and, for trade-in offer, trade-in (e.g., Save $1000: iPhone 11 Pro; Save $830: iPhone 14; Save $400: iPhone 7) required. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $1,000 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Fastest based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data national download and upload speeds for Q2 2023. Lowest Latency: Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data national Multi-Server Latency results for Q2 2023. Best Video Experience: Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data National Video Score™ for Q2 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Fastest in Maryland and Baltimore County based on median download and upload speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® for Q2 2023. 5G capable device required, coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require additional plan or feature.

*Values are based on outdoor coverage levels.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com