T-Mobile is the Undefeated Network Champ in Latest Third-Party Report

BELLEVUE, Wash. — January 16, 2024 — How long does it take for a trend to become the norm? Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, today shared a report confirming T-Mobile’s (NASDAQ: TMUS) network remains undefeated in overall network performance and 5G performance in its Speedtest® Global Index Market Analysis United States Q4 2023 report, which leverages tests from millions of real-world users from across the country to identify the best performing carrier for each respective category. Now for over a year, the Un-carrier has gone undefeated in every single category for network performance, continuing its nationwide leadership and delivering on its promise to enhance the daily lives of Americans with superior connectivity.

“In just a few short years, T-Mobile has gone from network underdog to emerging as America’s connectivity champion,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. “We still have so much more up our sleeve, and Ookla’s report starts the year off with a bang.”

Here are the wins the Un-carrier is walking away with and what they mean for users on T-Mobile’s network:

Fastest Provider: T-Mobile’s median download speeds are 2x faster than AT&T and Verizon. Need to get directions, download a movie, refresh social channels or search the web? T-Mobile gets to the end result faster than any other provider. Upload speeds are no joke either. Posting that last selfie before takeoff? Once again, T-Mobile gets it done faster.

T-Mobile’s median download speeds are 2x faster than AT&T and Verizon. Need to get directions, download a movie, refresh social channels or search the web? T-Mobile gets to the end result faster than any other provider. Upload speeds are no joke either. Posting that last selfie before takeoff? Once again, T-Mobile gets it done faster. Lowest Multi-Server Latency: Critical for augmented reality, virtual reality, mobile gaming, and so much more, low latency reduces lag and increases responsiveness. Sometimes less is more, and T-Mobile’s got the lowest.

Critical for augmented reality, virtual reality, mobile gaming, and so much more, low latency reduces lag and increases responsiveness. Sometimes less is more, and T-Mobile’s got the lowest. Most Consistent: T-Mobile’s network has the most consistent service with the most consistent network speeds.

T-Mobile’s network has the most consistent service with the most consistent network speeds. Best Mobile Video Experience: Looking to stream instead of download? T-Mobile is the best place for it.

5G Network Performance

Fastest 5G Performance: When on 5G, T-Mobile’s speeds are so fast they rival broadband! (aka home internet)

When on 5G, T-Mobile’s speeds are so fast they rival broadband! (aka home internet) Lowest 5G latency: For even crisper response times at 5G speeds.

For even crisper response times at 5G speeds. Undefeated 5G network consistency: T-Mobile remains undefeated for 5G consistency.

T-Mobile remains undefeated for 5G consistency. Best 5G video score: T-Mobile has the best 5G mobile video experience.

The Un-carrier also retains its title as the nation’s fastest network, leading in 46 states and the District of Columbia as well as in 67 of the 100 most populous U.S. cities.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more square miles than AT&T and Verizon combined. 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for the U.S., Q4 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

