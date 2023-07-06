SEATTLE, Wash. — July 6, 2023 —

What’s the news: T-Mobile made permanent 5G upgrades in T-Mobile Park and across Greater Seattle, bolstering its coverage and capacity to better support customers attending MLB All-Star Week celebrations and enable game-changing fan experiences.

Why it matters: With an estimated 100,000 people attending All-Star Week activities, T-Mobile customers won’t have to worry about staying connected while the Un-carrier showcases the power of its 5G network.

Who it’s for: T-Mobile customers, whether they’re in or around the ballpark.

The bases are loaded at T-Mobile Park, and the Un-carrier is at bat with even more 5G greatness than ever before. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it made stadium-wide 5G enhancements at its hometown ballpark and across the Greater Seattle region which will help keep customers better connected and dialed into MLB All-Star Week festivities.

Since earning the naming rights in 2019, the Un-carrier has outfitted T-Mobile Park with permanent network upgrades built to create lasting benefits for customers and enable new 5G-powered experiences. With the most 5G network availability across MLB stadiums, the latest upgrades now cover virtually the entire ballpark in T-Mobile’s fastest Ultra Capacity 5G (5G UC). 5G upgrades were also made across the Greater Seattle region to support the influx of visitors attending the event.

“There’s no better place to give a taste of what’s possible with T-Mobile 5G than our hometown,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “The upgrades we made to T-Mobile Park and across Seattle create an even better network experience for customers and enable game changing 5G capabilities for fans to enjoy long after the events of All-Star Week.”

These grand slam upgrades bring:

2.4 Gbps+ peak speeds with stadium-wide averages 20-25 times faster than before.

5G UC connectivity stadium-wide, meaning every customer seated inside T-Mobile Park has access to T-Mobile’s fastest 5G no matter where they sit.

More permanent 5G coverage and capacity upgrades across Greater Seattle in locations like Washington State Convention Center, downtown Seattle, Pike Place Market and Bellevue Marriot.

“T-Mobile is an invaluable partner in ensuring fans have the ultimate experience when attending Mariners games thanks to its 5G network,” added Kari Escobedo, Sr. Vice President, Information Technology at the Mariners. “These All-Star Week upgrades demonstrate the power of our partnership but it’s just the beginning of what we have planned for years to come.”

Click here for additional details from the Un-carrier on the unique 5G-powered experiences fans can expect to see during All-Star Week.

About T-Mobile 5G

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 326 million people across two million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 275 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year – nearly everyone in the country. T-Mobile 5G is available on all T-Mobile phone plans.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Speeds differ by location; typical download speeds on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network are 80 – 382 Mbps with peaks over 1 Gbps.

