T‑Mobile Hits Nearly 5 Gbps with Another 5G First

Standalone 5G is the future of wireless, and we are leading the charge! T-Mobile recently pulled off the world’s first 5G standalone (SA) New Radio Dual Connectivity (NR DC) data call on a commercial network. If you need help translating all that (this writer sure did), it means we combined the power of 2.5 GHz spectrum (n41) with millimeter wave (n260) to boost download speeds to nearly 5 Gbps (mind-blowing fast – like download an HD movie in the blink of an eye fast)! Our team made it all happen on the only nationwide commercial SA 5G network in the U.S.

This is just the latest in a series of 5G firsts. Among them, last year, we launched the first nationwide SA 5G network in the world. With this industry-leading network, we are paving the way for supercharged applications that require super-fast speeds, real-time responses, and massive connectivity. SA, especially when coupled with core network slicing in the future, will lead to an environment where transformative applications are made possible — things like connected self-driving vehicles, supercharged IoT, real-time translation … and things we haven’t even dreamed of yet.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with the country’s largest, fastest, and most reliable nationwide 5G network, covering 308 million people across 1.7 million square miles. 190 million of those people are covered by Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver blazing-fast speeds to more people than any other provider. Ultra Capacity 5G is widely available today, and we are on track to deploy it nationwide, covering 200 million people by the end of this year.

Click here to learn more about 5G. To check 5G coverage in your area, check out the online coverage map.

