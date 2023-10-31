T-Mobile Expands 5G Network Coverage in Utah, Delivering Supercharged Speeds Across the State

BELLEVUE, Wash. — October 31, 2023 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is taking its leading 5G network to the next level for hundreds of thousands of people in Utah. Today, the company announced that it’s upped its 5G game in the Beehive State over the last two years, expanding wireless coverage across a whopping 85,000 square miles to now cover nearly 99% of Utahns.

Since 2021, T-Mobile has been on a mission to enhance its network in Utah, adding more than 192 new cell towers and upgrading more than 621 existing ones to expand 5G coverage to more people in rural areas. But the Un-carrier isn’t stopping there, with plans for even more new installations and upgrades to existing towers throughout this year and 2024 to further boost capacity and data speeds.

With T-Mobile delivering the fastest median or average download speeds in Utah out of all wireless providers, according to third-party experts, Ookla and Opensignal, these upgrades will enable customers to experience the nation's largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network like never before. Enhanced data speeds means better performance when it comes to downloading videos, music, and large files without delay or interruption.

“Utahns are experiencing faster 5G speeds and better 5G coverage with the Un-carrier, thanks to collaborative partnerships with local and state agencies and entities,” said Darryl Hawkins, Senior Vice President, Field Engineering at T-Mobile. “Our recent 5G network expansion across the state exemplifies our unwavering commitment to elevate wireless capabilities for individuals, families and businesses, underscoring our dedication to enhancing the overall customer experience.”

Some of the counties in Utah with expanded coverage and capacity include:

Beaver

Box Elder

Cache

Carbon

Daggett

Davis

Duchesne

Emery

Garfield

Iron

Juab

Kane

Millard

Morgan

Rich

Salt Lake

Sanpete

Sevier

Summit

Tooele

Uintah

Utah

Wasatch

Washington

Wayne

Weber

A reliable internet connection is crucial for just about everyone and nearly 1 in 5 Utahns have only two or less choices for home broadband. In addition to network enhancements, T-Mobile is giving residents in Utah more access to high-speed broadband with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet. Today, 5G Home Internet from T-Mobile is available to 650,000 households across the state, providing an option to finally ditch traditional ISPs for fast, reliable home internet that’s easy to set up without annual contracts and hidden fees. Utah residents can learn more and check eligibility at www.t-mobile.com/home-internet, and Utah businesses can learn more about T-Mobile Business Internet by visiting www.t-mobile.com/business-internet.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.Square mileage coverage values are based on outdoor coverage levels. Fastest: Based onmedian, overall combined 5G speeds in Utah according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q3 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. And based on Opensignal Awards - USA: Mobile Network Experience Report July 2023, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16 – June 13, 2023 © 2023 Opensignal Limited. Fast & Reliable Home Internet: Based on T-Mobile analysis of eligible customer speed data reflecting consistent broadband speeds. Delivered via 5G cellular network; speeds vary due to factors affecting cellular networks. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for additional details.

