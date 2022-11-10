BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 10, 2022 — T-Mobile is taking over the Midwest, folks! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it has expanded the footprint of its 5G Home Internet service across Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, where millions are still without access to high-speed internet. With this expansion, more than 6 million homes throughout these states, and more than 40 million homes nationwide, are now eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet.

Reliable home internet should be available to everyone, yet many families across these states still lack access. In Michigan, 1.2 million residents – or 1 in 4 statewide – lack a permanent fixed broadband connection. In Wisconsin, it’s even worse. 1.3 million households lack access or can't afford broadband internet service. Add this to the fact that 82% of Americans live under a broadband monopoly, and we have a big problem. Far too many people in these three states are still without adequate access to home internet. T-Mobile is stepping up to bring more choice and competition to these communities.

“Access to high-speed internet should be a given, yet millions of people across the country still have little to no choice when it comes to their home broadband. As reliance on internet access has skyrocketed in recent years, many ISPs have continued to underserve customers – year after year,” said Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile. “Today, T-Mobile is taking another step to close the Digital Divide and increase access, bringing our Home Internet service to millions more homes across the Midwest. We’re leveraging the power of 5G to help customers break free from Big Internet.”

About T-Mobile Home Internet

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is just $50 a month with AutoPay. And for families with Magenta MAX – T-Mobile’s most popular phone plan – they’ll get an additional $20 off Home Internet every month.

It’s a flat rate. No added taxes or monthly fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts and with Price Lock, T-Mobile won’t raise the price of your rate plan as long as you’re a customer.

It’s 100% wireless, so setup is simple. Get a gateway in the mail or pick it up at your local T-Mobile store, plug it in, download the app and connect in less than 15 minutes. No waiting for installation. No holes to drill.

You can test drive the service worry-free for 15 days. If you like it, great! When you break up with your current provider, T-Mobile will cover any early termination fees up to $500.

And if you need support, T-Mobile's dedicated team of experts is just a call or message away.

Expanded Access

5G Home Internet is available to more than 40 million homes nationwide. And now, millions more homes in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin are eligible for 5G Home Internet too. Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time. Check if T-Mobile Home Internet is available for your home at https://www.t-mobile.com/isp.

