T-Mobile Announces ‘5G On Demand’: A Portable 5G Private Network Solution

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Oct. 8, 2024 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) introduced 5G On Demand; a complete, portable 5G private network and services solution that includes setup, teardown and network management. This new solution makes it easier and more efficient than ever to deploy 5G private networks virtually anywhere, providing all the necessary infrastructure to support data-intensive applications.

By the end of 2024, 5G On Demand will be commercially available to power the dynamic requirements of industries including media and entertainment, oil and gas, construction and more.

Although it’s just being introduced today, 5G On Demand is no stranger to high-profile events and productions. Both the PGA Championship with CBS Sports and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with NBC Sports utilized 5G On Demand capabilities to enhance operations, elevate fan experiences and bring audiences closer to the action. This technology, combined with Sony’s PDT-FP1 portable data transmitters and ultra-low latency encoders/decoders, enabled Sony’s FX6 cameras to achieve a remarkable glass-to-glass latency of under 100 milliseconds.

Approaching fiber-like transmission speeds for broadcast quality video without bulky cables is a daunting task, especially when supporting multiple 4K cameras running at 60 FPS simultaneously. Bandwidth limitations and environmental obstacles can weaken traditional cellular network strength, while infrastructure setup and maintenance can add major costs and complexity.

To tackle these challenges, innovative turnkey 5G solutions are essential, and that’s where T-Mobile’s 5G On Demand comes in. This solution addresses the issues by:

Cutting costs by reducing fiber dependency , while still providing essential bandwidth and low latency.

, while still providing essential bandwidth and low latency. Offering a lower cost alternative to permanent custom-built private networks, which can cost more to implement and maintain.

to permanent custom-built private networks, which can cost more to implement and maintain. Supporting remote production , minimizing the need for costly onsite personnel and equipment.

, minimizing the need for costly onsite personnel and equipment. Enhancing operational efficiency , streamlining the capture, transmission and production of media.

, streamlining the capture, transmission and production of media. Boosting deployment speed and flexibility, enabling seamless remote production on the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network.

“With 5G On Demand, T-Mobile is transforming how businesses and organizations implement 5G private networks, prioritizing cost-efficiency and simplicity,” said Mishka Dehghan, SVP, Strategy, Product and Solutions Engineering, T-Mobile Business Group. “We're making it easier than ever to set up powerful networks, empowering teams to focus on what they do best — delivering exceptional content and services without the complications of traditional infrastructure.”

Experience 5G On Demand in action at the T-Mobile booth during Mobile World Congress Las Vegas, starting today through Oct. 10. If you're attending the event, drop by and see it for yourself!

To learn more about 5G On Demand, visit: www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/5g-advanced-solutions/5g-on-demand

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com