T-Mobile 5G Brings Technology Innovation to Women’s Golf at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 18, 2024 — On the heels of bringing new 5G-powered fan experiences to life at the PGA Championship, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that in partnership with the PGA of America, the Un-carrier is bringing the same technology — and more — to the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Thanks to the operational efficiencies 5G delivers, T-Mobile is bringing more equitable experiences — like real-time player data and tracking, more broadcast views and optimized event operations — to life at the women’s Championship at Sahalee Country Club, June 20-23.

Here’s what’s new at Sahalee:

Real-time player data: For the first time at the KPMG Women’s Championship, fans can follow each player in the field at Sahalee Country Club through the all-new KPMG CHAMPCAST presented by T-Mobile, available online and through the PGA Championships App. This integration delivers the same ShotLink Pro 2.0 data deployed on the PGA TOUR with additional 3D imagery, radar data, shot trails, green views and individual shot video highlights. For fans at the course, T-Mobile 5G will broadcast a Toptracer feed to the course’s videoboard at the T5G Range.

For the first time at the KPMG Women’s Championship, fans can follow each player in the field at Sahalee Country Club through the all-new KPMG CHAMPCAST presented by T-Mobile, available online and through the PGA Championships App. This integration delivers the same ShotLink Pro 2.0 data deployed on the PGA TOUR with additional 3D imagery, radar data, shot trails, green views and individual shot video highlights. For fans at the course, T-Mobile 5G will broadcast a Toptracer feed to the course’s videoboard at the T5G Range. Enhanced views of more holes: Just like at the PGA Championship, 5G-connected cameras will be featured as part of the live broadcast to bring fans more golf action in real time. And now — thanks to the scalability of T-Mobile’s 5G portable private network — NBC Sports is adding more 5G cameras to more holes at Sahalee, capturing even more compelling action on NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channel.

Just like at the PGA Championship, 5G-connected cameras will be featured as part of the live broadcast to bring fans more golf action in real time. And now — thanks to the scalability of T-Mobile’s 5G portable private network — NBC Sports is adding more 5G cameras to more holes at Sahalee, capturing even more compelling action on NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channel. Up-close VIP views: For fans attending the Championship, the Un-carrier will tee up VIP treatment at its exclusive on-site lounge, T-Mobile Club Magenta. It’s open to all attendees with benefits like premium views of the 10th fairway, complimentary phone charging, 5G-connected PuttView augmented reality experience and surprise visits by notable guests throughout the week. And of course, T-Mobile customers can flex their Magenta Status and unlock extra perks like free T-Mobile folding chairs for the course and free cocktails.

"This Championship is one of the biggest weeks in women’s golf and I’m looking forward to competing at Sahalee," said Nelly Korda, No. 1 Player in the World and T-Mobile athlete. "T-Mobile's support of the event has elevated it even further and the technology improvements give us, and the fans, a chance to engage with data from every shot throughout the week like never before."

"T-Mobile is giving partners like PGA of America the power to overcome longtime tech limitations so they can, in turn, improve the experience for millions of fans and streamline operations," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "The ability to bring women’s golf fans more content like real-time scores and shot data, is a game changer."

5G = Driver of Operational Efficiencies:

All these new tech-driven fan experiences require a lot of operational efficiencies behind the scenes and T-Mobile 5G is up to the challenge, knocking down the barriers of hard-wired infrastructure and resource-intensive deployments to create improvements like:

Ultra-reliable and low-latency data delivery: The data-intensive process to bring fans the real-time scoring, shot data and other insights in KPMG CHAMPCAST presented by T-Mobile is typically expensive and requires a lot of labor. But 5G is changing that. Ahead of the Championship, the ShotLink team captured 47GB of data to create a digital twin of the golf course so fans can follow every shot of their favorite golfer with centimeter-level accuracy. 5G reduced the typical data transfer time by nearly 75%, making it easier than ever to bring fans this unmatched experience.

The data-intensive process to bring fans the real-time scoring, shot data and other insights in KPMG CHAMPCAST presented by T-Mobile is typically expensive and requires a lot of labor. But 5G is changing that. Ahead of the Championship, the ShotLink team captured 47GB of data to create a digital twin of the golf course so fans can follow every shot of their favorite golfer with centimeter-level accuracy. 5G reduced the typical data transfer time by nearly 75%, making it easier than ever to bring fans this unmatched experience. Fiber-like speeds for broadcast delivered wirelessly: In the past, broadcasters had a hard time bringing more cameras onto the course. Hard-wired cameras needed miles of cables and bandwidth for wireless cameras was limited and didn’t support 4K. With T-Mobile’s 5G portable private network paired with Sony’s portable data transmitters connected to Sony’s high efficiency coding devices, NBC can bring more cameras on the course and capture more live content in 4K at 60 frames per second (FPS) — thanks to superfast data speeds and glass-to-glass latency that averages under 100 milliseconds.

In the past, broadcasters had a hard time bringing more cameras onto the course. Hard-wired cameras needed miles of cables and bandwidth for wireless cameras was limited and didn’t support 4K. With T-Mobile’s 5G portable private network paired with Sony’s portable data transmitters connected to Sony’s high efficiency coding devices, NBC can bring more cameras on the course and capture more live content in 4K at 60 frames per second (FPS) — thanks to superfast data speeds and glass-to-glass latency that averages under 100 milliseconds. Optimizing event operations: Event operators will utilize network slicing — optimizing performance characteristics of a portion of the 5G macro network — for payment processing, ticket scanning, and event photography. Network slicing will give photographers the ability to send high-quality images directly from the course to producers over 5G instead of physically running memory cards back and forth. It will also connect concession payment terminal and ticketing scanners, which gives event producers the comfort of knowing their operations will be seamless, while simultaneously allowing fans at the tournament to post and share without any connection interruptions. Additionally, crews on site will utilize T-Mobile Mission Critical Push to Talk for real-time, on-demand communication for staff virtually anywhere on and off the course.

"We are ecstatic to continue delivering enhanced experiences to fans through our partnership with T-Mobile," said Jeff Price, Chief Commercial Officer PGA of America. "From real-time shot data to transforming the way broadcasters connect fans to the action on the course, 5G has already made a significant impact on the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship."

As part of its ongoing commitment to the PGA of America and bringing more equity to the women’s game, T-Mobile is now a proud sponsor of Brooke Henderson, who returns to Sahalee where she won the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Starting this week, Henderson will sport the T-Mobile logo and work with the brand in a number of ways, including bringing magenta touches to the course. This comes in addition to the Un-carrier’s current partnership with world #1 Nelly Korda, who is featured in a new T-Mobile advertisement as well as numerous other brand touchpoints.

For more on how T-Mobile is helping businesses innovate with 5G, go to https://www.t-mobile.com/now.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Magenta Status: All T-Mobile smartphone customers except Connect, talk and text only, and negotiated contract plans. Limited-time offer. Learn More at T-Mobile.com/status.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com