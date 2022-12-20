What It Is: The T-Mobile Accelerator program serves as a hub for driving ideas, innovation and action. Focused on collaborative experiences for growth, it delivers year-round programming and activities, including entrepreneurial and tech community engagements, expert speakers and mentorship sessions.

For 2023, the Un-carrier is looking for cutting edge technologies that will change the way fans engage with sports with the power of our nationwide 5G network.

Who’s it for: Startups and developers looking to change the world of sports and entertainment through 5G.

Submission categories:

Join the Live Action – Enhance the experience of sporting events with new and unique ways to get in on the action. This category is all about immersing fans in the game through use cases like new camera angles, interactive video experiences, more real-time stats and visualizations, extended reality (XR) applications and more.

Connect with Teams & Athletes – Build the connection between the team and its fans. Use cases in this category could include virtual interactions with athletes, coaches and mascots, behind-the-scenes tours during the event or practice, etc.

Venue Activation – Consider all aspects of a venue experience. This category explores how 5G can elevate and improve the overall fan experience at the venue from getting there to getting home and everything in between. This includes how to further engage a fan at the event with the live game action to retail and operations management such as ticketing, gate entry, purchasing food and beverages and back of house activity.

How to apply: Interested startups and developers can apply with their solution proposal here. Submissions are now open until Feb. 28, 2023

Why apply: With T-Mobile 5G, developers have access to coverage and speeds needed to activate enhanced sports experiences. Companies participating in this program will also receive a development grant and the opportunity to work directly with T-Mobile engineers and business leaders.