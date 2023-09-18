QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. — Sept. 18, 2023

What’s the news: T-Mobile now covers 87% of locals in the Quad Cities region with the nation’s largest, fastest and most advanced 5G network.

Why it matters: T-Mobile is the best place for customers to take full advantage of the new iPhone 15 lineup with more 5G capacity, coverage, reliability, and speed than ever before in the Quad Cities.

Who it’s for: Wireless users in Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and everywhere in between.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is taking connectivity to the next level for hundreds of thousands across the Quad Cities region. The network enhancements the company has made over the last two years now covers more than half of the Quad Cities region with T-Mobile’s blazing fast Ultra Capacity 5G*, ensuring customers on T-Mobile’s network fully equipped to take advantage of Apple’s new iPhone 15 lineup, including iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, starting Friday, September 22.

As the only provider in the country with nationwide Standalone 5G (SA 5G), T-Mobile is uniquely positioned to offer customers using the new iPhone 15 models access to enhanced 5G features for applications that require fast speeds, ultra-low latency and enhanced connectivity no matter where they are. Here are just a few examples of how T-Mobile is the leading option for locals in the Quad Cities:

T-Mobile is the best place to stream video, meaning you’ll never have to worry about missing a play while watching your favorite sports team on the go.

T-Mobile has the lowest latency, meaning mobile gamers can make split second decisions to clutch their next win without any lag.

T-Mobile has the fastest download speeds in the region with median speeds of 205 Mbps. Customers in this area no longer have to worry about their phones taking forever to load, whether they need to pull up directions on their way home, stream their favorite shows or game on the go, T-Mobile can get it done faster.

With T-Mobile’s latest plans, Go5G Next, Go5G Plus and select Go5G Business plans, new and existing customers can get iPhone 15 Pro on Us (up to $1000 off with trade-in). And only at T-Mobile can customers upgrade on their terms — every year or every two — and once they’re ready to upgrade they’ll always get the same great phone deals as new customers.

A faster network isn’t the only reason it’s better over at T-Mobile. With Go5G Next, customers who are tired of other carriers locking them into the same device for years on end can now update to the latest phones every year, ensuring they continue to receive the benefits of the nations most advanced 5G network alongside the latest devices.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature a durable, aluminum and color-infused back glass design, the Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system including a powerful 48MP Main camera and new 2x Telephoto option, and USB-C; and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, feature a strong and lightweight titanium design, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, which enables the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality and a 5x Telephoto, the longest zoom ever on iPhone, exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max, the A17 Pro chip unlocking next-level gaming experiences and pro performance, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds.

Since first launching 5G in 2019, T-Mobile has added over 62 new towers across the Quad Cities to help expand its 5G coverage footprint as well as increase capacity to keep pace with suburban and rural growth while strengthening performance in its wireless networks. T-Mobile has plans for continued new installations and upgrades to existing towers by the end of 2023 to further boost capacity and data speeds.



