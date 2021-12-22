With 5G you can forget the WiFi. Unleash your phone and make it a high‑speed mobile hotspot for yourself and others.

This holiday season as you hit the road, your devices are sure to be close travel companions keeping you connected, entertained and productive along the way. Whether you’re downloading a movie for your flight or firing off some work emails, your first inclination when you need to connect might be to look for WiFi. WiFi historically has given us the speed and capacity we need to stay connected on the go. And you know the drill – searching for networks, asking for passwords and then worrying about the security of that sketchy public WiFi connection.

But today, super-fast 5G networks are enabling us to forget about WiFi. Instead, we can now use the secure, high-speed hotspot capability of our 5G phone to keep all of our devices connected. Now with 5G, instead of looking for WiFi, you can provide WiFi both for yourself and others.

5G using mid-band spectrum* (the invisible highway that cellular data travels on) provides the speed, capacity and coverage needed to power applications that you would typically wait for broadband to use – video streaming, gaming, large file downloads and more. Now though, 5G is giving us on-the-go speeds that are just as fast as (or faster) than WiFi. For example, T-Mobile’s nationwide Ultra Capacity 5G network can deliver download speeds of 400 Mbps and peaks of 1 Gbps!

This level of 5G speed and capacity frees us from depending on WiFi. With a wireless plan like Magenta MAX that is specifically designed for all that 5G phones can do, you have unlimited data that can’t be slowed down no matter how much is used. And Magenta MAX has one of the most generous hotspot plans in the industry, with 40 GB per month of high-speed mobile hotspot data included.

Today, 13% fewer MAX users are connecting to WiFi, 80% more are hosting a WiFi hotspot and their hotspot usage is up 20% on average during the weekends. These hotspots are cooking, with MAX users consuming 3X more hotspot data per month compared to other T-Mobile customers.

With 40 GB of high-speed hotspot data available each month, you can do SO MUCH more than before, sharing on social media, playing games and watching videos on the go. In addition, a mobile hotspot brings all these other great advantages.

Mobile Hotspot Advantages

Better Security: 5G networks use advanced encryption technology making them significantly more secure than unencrypted public WiFi.

Blazing Fast Speeds: Ultra Capacity 5G delivers speeds as fast as home WiFi (or even faster). And with a Magenta MAX plan, you get unlimited premium smartphone data that can’t slow down based on how much data is used.

Connects Up to 10 Devices: With a powerful 5G network and a Magenta MAX plan, you can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously, including phones, laptops, tablets, games consoles and cameras.

Connects Seamlessly: Stop searching for WiFi and asking for passwords! Instead just use your smartphone as a high-speed hotspot for yourself and others.

Pro Tip: Most 5G Phones support both 2 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi so you can provide Extended Range WiFi as well as High-Speed WiFi all from your phone. For devices close to you, use the 5 GHz High Speed WiFi so you can get the maximum speed from your 5G connection.

With Magenta MAX you can tap into all the benefits that T-Mobile’s supercharged 5G network has to offer, including turning your phone into a 5G hotspot for yourself and others. Instead of searching for WiFi, start being the WiFi provider. Learn more about available benefits with T-Mobile plans.

* T-Mobile uses 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum which has been successfully deployed by leading operators around the world, including T-Mobile in the US. 2.5 GHz for 5G has been powering wireless service for customers in the US since it was first launched in 2019.

Capable device required. 5G coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. MAX: Up to 40 GB high-speed data then unlimited on our network at max 3G speeds. Fast as WiFi based on analysis by T-Mobile of Speedtest Intelligence® data from Ookla® U.S. median 5G T-Mobile results from cities with 2.5GHz speeds compared to mobile WiFi results for Aug-Oct 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Nationwide based on T-Mobile analysis of population covered.

