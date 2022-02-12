This Sunday, 5G home internet will occupy at least 90 seconds of ad time in the Big Game, marking the technology’s arrival on TV’s biggest stage in a very big way. Through spots with Jim Carrey reprising his role as the Cable Guy for Verizon and Scrubs’ Zach Braff and Donald Faison singing their own version of West Side Story’s “I Feel Pretty” for T-Mobile, fixed wireless access (FWA – the technology behind 5G home internet) is getting the star treatment.

On top of the Big Game’s first ever godmother-goddaughter spots, featuring icons Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus, T-Mobile will also debut a commercial featuring 5G Home Internet. You can check out the spot here ahead of Sunday:

I’m excited to see both Verizon and T-Mobile bring more visibility to this important and growing technology on such a big stage. I’m also proud that T-Mobile continues to be unique in its customer-centric approach to home broadband, addressing industry pain points head on. Our 5G Home Internet has no hidden fees, no exploding promotions, no “price locks”, and you don’t even have to be a wireless customer to get it. We’re making big, bold moves to change broadband for good and to connect millions of homes to reliable, fast, no BS internet.

Through nearly two years of the pandemic, our home internet connections have been a lifeline, keeping us connected to work, school, entertainment, family and friends. But America has a big broadband problem. More than 40 million homes have no high-speed broadband, and 25% of households have just 1 choice (that jumps to 50% in rural areas). And no choice means ISP (internet service provider) abuses abound. Jacking up prices, spotty service, terrible customer support and so many fees – equipment fees, installation fees, taxes and fees. Last year, ISPs charged American consumers NINE BILLION dollars just in fees. But that’s what happens when there’s no competition.

The roots of America’s broadband problem lie in the vastness of this country. Running a fiber connection to every home is so expensive that the economics of wired internet can’t support a true nationwide buildout. So for decades, many in this country been left behind, and competition everywhere has remained limited.

But 5G is bringing new hope. 5G wireless networks have massive capacity, more than 4G or LTE networks ever did … meaning, they can deliver capacity and speeds fast enough to replace home broadband directly to millions of homes, without expensive builds or complicated installation. Fixed wireless is the first killer 5G application, coming just in time to help bridge this digital divide, bringing vital connectivity as well as choice and competition to households. And while it’s getting a big debut on the national stage during tomorrow’s game, from both the Un-carrier and Verizon, fixed wireless access is already making a big impact. T-Mobile launched 5G Home Internet last April and in Q4 of 2021, we were America’s fastest growing broadband provider. The technology has come a LONG way in a short time. Here’s how the major players in 5G home internet stack up as we head into Sunday:

And both services run on 5G networks, here’s how those stack up:

As the leader in 5G home internet, we’re proud to see this important new technology get the attention it deserves. So this Sunday we’ll be watching and cheering as 5G home internet steps into the spotlight in a very big way.

