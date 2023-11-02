T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom Seeking Innovators in Artificial Intelligence

BONN, Germany and BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 2, 2023 — Deutsche Telekom AG and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) have teamed up for the fourth annual T Challenge competition. This time, the companies are inviting innovators and disruptors from across the globe to compete for an award on the best use of AI to enhance telecommunications, leveraging the power of 5G to bring AI innovations to life with the potential to change the way the world communicates.

This year’s competition will spark innovation in three areas key to the use of AI in telecoms:

Network Management

Customer Service and Experience

Applied AI in General

“AI has the potential to usher in a whole new era of innovation and efficiencies not only for our network but for businesses and consumers as well,” said John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “T Challenge is an excellent opportunity to support developers in actualizing their technologies and be at the forefront of the AI wave.”

"Every year, the T-Challenge sends a signal for innovative strength. Now we want to use artificial intelligence in an innovative way,” said Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. “How, for example, does AI help us to better control our network? How can it improve the customer experience? That's what we'll explore in the next T-Challenge. Together with T-Mobile US. It is important to act responsibly. We're curious to see how creative and talented people are taking AI to the next level."

Submissions are officially open now through Jan. 26, 2024. After the application review period, the top 12 teams will showcase their innovations to a panel of judges from Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile at Deutsche Telekom’s headquarters in Bonn, Germany. Winners will receive cash prizes and the opportunity to continue developing their technology alongside Deutsche Telekom in Europe and T-Mobile in the U.S.

Awards include:

First Place: €150,000 (or equivalent)

Second Place: €75,000 (or equivalent)

Third Place: €35,000 (or equivalent)

Most Sustainable Solution: €25,000 (or equivalent)

Most Ethical Solution: €25,000 (or equivalent)

Most Engaging Presentation: €25,000 (or equivalent)

For more about T Challenge including how to apply, visit: https://telekom-challenge.com

