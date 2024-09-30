Why We Love Device Unboxings: An ASMR Expert Explains by Making Your Brain Tingle

If you look forward to all the content that accompanies unboxing your shiny new device fresh out of a T-Mobile store, you’re not alone. In 2023, videos with “unboxing” in the title garnered more than 25 billion views on YouTube. The appeal? ASMR, which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response.

ASMR content includes the opening of packaging, the removal of protective films and the inspection of the “bells and whistles” — all with a microphone so close to the action it catches every little sound in high definition. The magic of these subtle yet satisfying sounds has captivated millions, but what’s really happening behind the scenes? Enter Craig Richard, the founder of ASMR University, to explain. Richard has studied the science behind what makes ASMR videos so popular and says it all comes down to the “love hormone”: oxytocin.

Unboxing the Science of Sound

Richard’s journey — spurred by watching Bob Ross on TV — in this field has been storied. He founded a website complete with a 20,000-person database of ASMR experiences, launched the ASMR podcast “Sleep Whispers,” co-authored a research study which showed brain activity while participants were experiencing ASMR and published a book about ASMR titled “Brain Tingles.” He also presented the TED Talk, “A Whispered Revolution,” consulted for an ASMR Super Bowl commercial and, most recently, launched the podcast “Calm History” which combines his understanding of ASMR with stories from history.

“There are three main components to understanding ASMR. First is the sensation which I describe as a deeply relaxing feeling with these light, pleasurable ‘brain tingles.’ The second key aspect is the fact that the context almost always is some type of one-on-one interaction where the other person is kind, helpful or caring. And the third key aspect is the triggers or the stimuli.”

Richard says many viewers find unboxing videos relaxing because of its ASMR connection, more than just the contents of the box.

“The most important similarity is that all unboxing and ASMR videos both involve a kind person taking time out of their day to give you personal attention and to share some type of special information with you,” he explains. “It's that type of personal attention that comforts and relaxes the viewer. That relaxing feeling is the brain's way of telling the viewer to stay put and stay focused.”

Craig Richard has founded the ASMR University to help others understand the science behind how sounds affect us.

Richard says he and other scientists wanted to investigate what kind of brain activity prompted feelings of relaxation and safety during ASMR moments like unboxing videos. They concluded viewers are probably producing oxytocin, which is often referred to as the love hormone, while watching.

“Oxytocin is produced by our brains whenever we are receiving positive personal attention from a caring person,” Richard says. “Oxytocin is what makes you feel relaxed with your best friend, comforted by your spouse, or totally blissful when snuggling with a loved one on a couch. Overall, it's likely that watching an unboxing video also stimulates the release of enough oxytocin to cause the viewer to feel some small sense of bliss, comfort or relaxation.”

Listening to the Future

Richard says he believes advanced technologies will improve the realism of ASMR content in the near future. He says of particular interest are emerging technologies that run seamlessly on 5G, such as virtual reality. VR has the potential to create immersive ASMR videos that provide a richer and fuller experience through headsets.

VR isn’t the only 5G-enabled technology that has an exciting space for the evolution of ASMR. New devices being released this year available at T-Mobile showcase even more of what 5G can support.

“Another big leap in ASMR technology will be the incorporation of haptic feedback devices,” says Richard. “Perhaps someday someone can wear a special haptic shirt and feel this simulated touch of their favorite ASMR artist on their backs. This is only the beginning of the ways that technology can deliver and heighten ASMR content.”