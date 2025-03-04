T‑Mobile to Offer New iPad Air with Powerful M3 Chip

BELLEVUE, Wash. — March 4, 2025 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air with the powerful M3 chip which is built for Apple Intelligence, 1 and updated iPad featuring double the starting storage and the A16 chip, bringing even more value to customers. Customers can pre-order the new iPad with A16 starting Thursday, March 6 and iPad Air with M3 starting Friday, March 7, with availability for both beginning Wednesday, March 12.

New and existing T-Mobile customers, including businesses, can score $250 off the iPad with A16 when adding a qualifying tablet line (via 24 monthly bill credits).

For more details, please visit: www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals

For more details on iPhone 16 models, please visit www.apple.com.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

If you cancel entire account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due ($499.99 – iPad A16 128GB). Bill credits end if you pay off early. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit & new mobile internet line ($65/mo. w/ Autopay or $25/mo. w/ Autopay & most voice lines) required. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $250 via bill credits; line with promo must be active & in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Not combinable with some offers or discounts.

1 Apple Intelligence is available on iPad mini (A17 Pro) and iPad models with M1 and later, in localized English for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the UK, and the U.S. Additional languages — including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese(simplified), English (Singapore), and English (India) — will be available in April. Some features, applications, and services may not be available in all regions or all languages.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com