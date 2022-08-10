BELLEVUE, Wash. — August 10, 2022 — You’re gonna flip for these new smartphones. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 are coming to T-Mobile...and new and existing customers — including small businesses — can get the Galaxy Z Flip4 FREE (or up to $1000 off Z Fold4) when adding a new line OR with an eligible trade-in on Magenta MAX! Plus, T-Mobile customers can pick up the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the new color, Bora Purple. Both new smartphones and watches are available for pre-order today and will be available in T-Mobile stores on August 26.

“A new phone is a big investment and your 5G phone deserves America’s 5G leader. And that’s what the Un-carrier is all about – giving customers more without compromises. And in today’s macroeconomic climate, that’s never been more important to more people,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Customers can get up to $1000 off the new Samsung devices and unleash them on the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Paired with our most popular plan, Magenta MAX, and families get more than $225 a month in extra benefits including Netflix On Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data and more.”

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 light up T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G, giving customers broad coverage across the country, plus 5G speeds as fast as Wi-Fi, where available. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – 320 million people, delivering more 5G coverage than the carriers. 235 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year. And with top honors from nearly 30 independent reports, T-Mobile 5G is the nation’s most-awarded network. And only T-Mobile customers get the best network paired with the best value on Magenta MAX – which comes with free high-speed data abroad in 210+ locations and free in-flight connectivity, Netflix on Us, a free year of Paramount+, discounts on YouTubeTV and Philo for a year, free stuff every Tuesday with T-Mobile Tuesdays…and more.

And T-Mobile has serious deals on the new smartphones and watches for all new and existing customers, including small businesses:

FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (or up to $1000 off the Z Fold4) with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible phone OR adding a new line on Magenta MAX.

HALF off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (or up to $500 off the Z Fold4) with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible phone OR adding a new line on most plans.

BOGO on Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Pick up one and get one for free when adding a new watch line.

$99 Samsung Galaxy Watch5 when adding a new watch line.

Plus, during pre-order on any of the new Samsung smartphones, customers get a free memory upgrade and a free eligible phone case after rebate from Samsung. Also during pre-order, get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB variant for the price of the 128GB and get the Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB for the price of the 256GB!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 opens to a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and packs a 4,400 mAh battery and three rear cameras including a 50MP wide-angle lens. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 opens up to a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by a 3,700 mAh battery and dual rear cameras. Both devices have the latest the latest Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor for a faster, more powerful performance and are IPX8 water resistant and built with durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® to help protect against scratches and accidental drops. Check out the unboxing video to see them both in action, here.

Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Watch5 series, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch5 is perfect for the fitness pro with health tracking features such as Body Composition Monitoring, ECG, advanced sleep coaching and more. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro features a 1.4” Super AMOLED display and comes packed with features fit for the outdoors including enhanced navigation features and a durable titanium-built design plus the largest battery on a Galaxy watch. Both watches include customizable watch faces, stylish strap options and fast charging capabilities.

Starting today, customers can pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip4 in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue with the above offers or starting at $41.67/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $999.99), the Galaxy Z Fold4 in Graygreen, Phantom Black and Beige starting at $50/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $1,799.99). Also available for pre-order today is the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 in 40mm or 44mm, available with the above offers or starting at $13.75/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $329.99) and Galaxy Watch5 Pro in 45mm, starting at $20.84/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $499.99) – all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan with qualifying credit.

