BELLEVUE, Wash. — July 28, 2022 — New 5G phone, who dis? T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled the new REVVL 6 5G and REVVL 6 PRO 5G smartphones available exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting August 4. The new REVVL line doubles down on value touting high-end specs without the high-end price tag. The Un-carrier developed the REVVL 6 5G and 6 PRO 5G in collaboration with Google from the very beginning, taking the REVVL line to the next level for a faster, smoother customer experience optimized for T-Mobile’s leading network.

“Once again, T-Mobile is pulling out all the stops to bring more value to our customers. The launch of the new REVVL 6 lineup makes 5G more accessible to everyone at a time when savings is top of mind for millions of Americans,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “And while the Carriers are out here raising prices, the Un-carrier rolled out Price Lock, a guarantee that T-Mobile won’t raise the price of your talk, text and data. Pair all that with the new REVVLs on the nation’s leading 5G network – America’s largest, fastest and most reliable – and there has never been a better time to be an Un-carrier customer.”

The REVVL 6 5G and 6 PRO 5G tap into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G for broad and super-fast speeds across the country on the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network. The REVVL 6 PRO 5G smartphone sports a 6.82” HD+ display with four rear cameras including a 50MP main, and a 16MP front facing camera. It’s packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery so customers can stay connected and stream their favorite shows on the go without low-battery worry. And when customers need to power up, it has 15W fast-charging and wireless charging capabilities. The REVVL 6 features a 6.52” HD+ display with triple rear cameras and a 4500 mAH battery. Both devices come with a two-year warranty and better yet, new and existing customers can get them free with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line.

The REVVL 6 5G and REVVL 6 Pro 5G were developed in collaboration with Google, built upon GMS Express, for an optimized experience on T-Mobile’s network. GMS Express is a program that is run by Google to help phone manufacturers build devices that feature the best of Google’s apps and services. Plus, T-Mobile customers already get access to exclusive Google One Storage plans, starting at $5/month, plus $10 off YouTube TV each month for a year with 3 months of free YouTube Premium and more!

Want to catch them both in action? Check out the unboxing video here or take a look at the full specs below:

How to Get the New REVVLs

The new REVVLs will be available online and in-stores at T-Mobile and Metro on August 4. Full retail price (FRP) at both T-Mobile and Metro are as follows: REVVL 6 at $169.99 and REVVL 6 Pro at $219.99.

New and existing customers – including T-Mobile for Business – can get them free with the below offers:

Get the REVVL 6 5G and REVVL 6 PRO 5G for FREE with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on most plans

Metro by T-Mobile customer? Switchers can get the REVVL 6 5G and REVVL 6 PRO 5G for FREE via instant rebate when they activate on the $40/mo. plan. Existing customers can get the REVVL 6 5G for free via instant rebate when adding a line on an eligible plan with ID verification. Plus, even more deals.

T-Mobile customers can get both the REVVL 6 5G and 6 PRO 5G for free with the above offers or get the REVVL 6 5G for $7.09/month ($0 down) and the REVVL 6 Pro for $9.17/month ($0 down) – over 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan with qualifying credit.

For more information on the new REVVL lineup at T-Mobile, visit: www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-revvl-phone-deals, for T-Mobile for Business, visit: www.t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub for Metro, visit: www.metrobyt-mobile.com/topbrandsgreatphones. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited time offers; subject to change. T-Mobile Offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit & service required. In stores & on customer service calls, $35 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Must be active and in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4/account. May not be combinable with some offers or bill credits. YouTube TV: Subscription automatically renews at $64.99/mo. after first year. YouTube Premium: Subscription automatically renews at individual subscription price, currently $11.99/mo. Metro Offers: In-store only. Plus tax. Qualifying port in (new customers) or new line with validation of name, address, and date of birth provided through independent database and presentation of matching ID required (existing customers). One-time activation fee may be required. Limit 2 per account/household. Rebate provided in form of credit against regular purchase price and has no cash value. 5G: Coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

