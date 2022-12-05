You want to give the ultimate gadget to the tech lover in your life — but it seems impossible to find a good gift for someone who has everything. After all, they’re one of those adventurous, early-adopter types — first to buy, first in line and first to write a review. So, where to begin? Here is a list of 13 must-have tech gadgets to get your parents, teens, grandparents or even the non-techies on your list!

Apple iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 14. With the most impressive dual-camera system on iPhone. Capture stunning photos in low light and bright light. Get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features.

iPhone 14 Pro. Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.* Dynamic Island transforms how you see alerts and activities. See essential info at a glance with Always-On display.

iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro camera system gets massively more Pro. 48MP Main camera. A megaleap in megapixels. iPhone 14 Pro Max. All-new 48MP Main camera for up to 4x greater resolution, and four zoom options. Cinematic mode now shoots in 4K HDR at 24 fps — the film industry standard.

iPhone 14 Plus. Featuring a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.** Enjoy viewing content and your favorite shows on a larger display.

mophie Snap+ Juice Pack

This little device will quench their thirst to stay connected 24/7, with an instant boost of power! They can simply attach the Snap+ Juice Pack to their phone and they’re good to go throughout the day. The Snap+ Juice pack works on iPhone 12 series (or newer) to ensure a perfect charge every time. No iPhone? No problem. They can use the included snap adapter with any Qi-enabled smartphone for some extra juice throughout the day.

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses

This cool, wearable gadget integrates their phone’s features into an ultra-stylish pair of shades. They can take photos and videos hands-free from a first-person perspective, as well as listen to music or take a call, thanks to open-ear speakers and three built-in microphones that deliver rich voice and sound quality. When fully charged (portable charging case included), these smart glasses can capture and sync up to 30 videos, or up to 500 photos. They work with the free Facebook View content-sharing app.

Harman Kardon ONYX Studio 7 Bluetooth Speaker

This electronic speaker’s elegant, out-of-this-world look will please any tech lover who also appreciates good sound and sleek, futuristic design. It offers dual tweeters for stunning stereo performance, powerful bass and a sleek aluminum handle for effortless portability and eight hours of battery life. Add a second one for an even better listening experience.

JBL GO 3

For music lovers who want to take their tunes everywhere they roam, this little grab-and-go gadget is the perfect gift. Boasting edgy design details and an integrated clip loop — this waterproof and dustproof accessory delivers rich, powerful JBL Pro Sound that’s perfect for a morning run, evening hike, a trip to the beach and more. They can wirelessly stream from their cell phone, tablet or any other Bluetooth-enabled device for up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

SyncUP TRACKER™

Got a tech-obsessed guru who’s always misplacing stuff like keys, wallets, bags or purses? This handy tracker is dust-and-water resistant and has a rechargeable, long-lasting battery (up to 7 days). Thanks to a robust monitoring app, it also lets them see their item’s near-real-time location (or last known), alerts them when pre-set virtual boundaries are crossed and more. But our favorite thing is the fact that it does not rely on Bluetooth. Here’s why that’s so great: there’s no need for the tracker to be in a specific range or near a smartphone to work — even if it’s hundreds of miles away, the tracker can find it!

SyncUP KIDS™ Watch

Sure, it’s for kids, but it gives moms and dads who like gadgets some peace of mind too. Now, they can stay connected with the kiddos via texts, calls, videos or voice messages. Plus, they can see where their kids are 24/7, thanks to real-time secure location tracking and virtual boundary alerts. They can add an unlimited number of contacts — including emergency contacts — all pre-approved by mom and dad. There’s even a designated 9-1-1 button for emergencies. Kids will like the 5MP camera and the selection of kid-friendly games. It’s splash-friendly and water-resistant with a long-lasting battery, and it has fun, customizable characters and themes. The watch received the kidSAFE Certified Seal, which means it meets independent standards of online safety and/or privacy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Help loved ones stay in-shape and on-the-move with the latest in wearable technology that tracks things like Body Mass Index (BMI), Body Composition Analysis (BCA), sleep patterns, their favorite workouts (from running to rowing to swimming) and more. Now they can stay connected during any adventure when they sync the watch to their Galaxy mobile device(s).

Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch SE: Essential features to help you stay connected, active, healthy and safe. Perfect for kids and older adults using Family Setup.1 Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist. Up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE.2 Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS3 and Crash Detection. Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone. Enhanced Workout app with more advanced ways to train. Get high and low heart rate and irregular rhythm notifications.4

Apple Watch Series 8: This features advanced health sensors and apps, so you can take an ECG5, measure heart rate and blood oxygen6, and track temperature changes7 for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle.8 And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe and connected. Call, text and email with just a few taps. Listen to your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks (for use with GPS models). Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS9, and Crash Detection.

Apple Watch Ultra: The most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever, designed for exploration, adventure and endurance. With a 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case, extra-long battery life10, specialized apps that work with the advanced sensors and a new customizable Action button. The largest, brightest Apple Watch display for improved legibility in all conditions. Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use along with low-power settings for even longer battery life.10 Advanced health sensors let you take an ECG11 and measure heart rate, track temperature changes12 for insights into menstrual cycles13 and measure blood oxygen.14

JBL Quantum 810 Gaming Headphones

Boost their gaming experience with state-of-the-art headphones that are sure to please. These have a super-comfortable fit, thanks to the premium, leather-wrapped, memory-foam ear cushions, impressive noise-cancellation capabilities, not to mention JBL QuantumSURROUND technology — the best spatial surround sound for gaming with DTS Headphone:X version 2.0 technology. They also deliver a 2.4GHz wireless connection, Bluetooth 5.2 streaming and 30 hours of battery life that charges during play.

Belkin Boost Charge 15W MagSafe 3-In-1 Wireless Charger

This stunningly sleek charger will let them effortlessly charge and beautifully display all their go-to Apple products (iPhone, Apple Watch and Air Pods) at once. They can sit it on their desk or any surface and charge in Portrait or Landscape mode as they scroll through chats and videos. Devices stay safely and stylishly in place as the charger delivers up to 15W of fast, wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

For that special someone who loves to take their entertainment on-the-go, the budget-and-travel-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a great gift idea. It’s got a powerful processor, plenty of storage, a compact 8.7-inch screen, long-lasting battery, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera and a durable metal frame — so they can throw it in their bag and take on road trips, flights, to the beach and just about any place they roam.

Un‑Carrier On Travel Suitcase

The Un-carrier On is the only suitcase on the market with wireless charging capabilities and comes with a removable battery pack that lets you charge devices while on the go. Its top-flat surface offers a perfect workstation space to set your laptop while you send that final email for the day. The Un-carrier On also comes with a special eight-bag packing set and Tag Smart Technology, allowing you to track your belongings from takeoff to touchdown and nearly everywhere in between.

Looking for more cool gift ideas? See the 2022 Holiday Gift Guide featuring all our best tech gifts!

No matter which gift you decide on, each can be enhanced by the power of T-Mobile’s network — helping everyone stay connected at home and on-the-go with T-Mobile — America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network.

*The display has rounded corners. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.12 inches diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.

**The display has rounded corners. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.68 inches diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.

Apple Watch SE requires an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16 or later.

Apple Watch Ultrarequires an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16 or later.

Apple Watch Series 8 requires an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16 or later.

1Not all features will be available if the Apple Watch is set up through Family Setup. Wireless service plan required for cellular service. Contact your service provider for more details. Check apple.com/watch/cellular for participating wireless carriers and eligibility.

2Results based on the performance of common user tasks. Testing conducted by Apple in August 2022 using preproduction Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and shipping Apple Watch SE (1st generation), each paired with an iPhone; all devices tested with prerelease software. Results reflect the approximate performance of Apple Watch.

3Emergency SOS requires a cellular connection or Wi-Fi Calling with an internet connection from your Apple Watch or nearby iPhone.

4Irregular rhythm notification requires the latest versions of watchOS and iOS. It is not intended for use by people under 22 years old or those who have been previously diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (Afib).

5The ECG app and irregular rhythm notification require the latest versions of watchOS and iOS and are not intended for use by people under 22 years old. The ECG app is available on Apple Watch Series 4 or later (not including Apple Watch SE). The irregular rhythm notification is not designed for people who have been previously diagnosed with Afib.

6Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes.

7The temperature sensing feature is not a medical device and is not intended for use in medical diagnosis, treatment, or for any other medical purpose.

8The Cycle Tracking app should not be used as a form of birth control. Data from the Cycle Tracking app should not be used to diagnose a health condition.

9Emergency SOS requires a cellular connection or Wi-Fi Calling with an internet connection from your Apple Watch or nearby iPhone

10Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.

11The ECG app and irregular rhythm notification require the latest versions of watchOS and iOS and are not intended for use by people under 22 years old. The ECG app is available on Apple Watch Series 4 or later (not including Apple Watch SE). The irregular rhythm notification is not designed for people who have been previously diagnosed with Afib.

12The temperature sensing feature is not a medical device and is not intended for use in medical diagnosis, treatment, or for any other medical purpose.

13The Cycle Tracking app should not be used as a form of birth control. Data from the Cycle Tracking app should not be used to diagnose a health condition.

14Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes.