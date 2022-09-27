BELLEVUE, Wash. — September 27, 2022 — Hold the phone! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the OnePlus 10T is coming to T-Mobile. The Un-carrier is the ONLY wireless provider in the U.S. to land the latest 5G smartphone from OnePlus. And new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can pick it up at half off when they either add a line on most plans or trade in an eligible device. The OnePlus 10T will be available online and in T-Mobile stores on September 29.

The Un-carrier is on a relentless quest to provide the best value to its customers. Which is why it’s the best place to pick up the new OnePlus 10T to get the best value AND a great network – no trade-offs required. Only T-Mobile customers get America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network and $225 in added free perks every month on Magenta MAX with two or more lines. For real – customers get Netflix on Us, high-speed data abroad, free in-flight Wi-Fi, Scam Shield Premium and more. All included. For free.

The OnePlus 10T features a large 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for crisp streaming and seamless gaming. It has a triple camera system, including 119.9 degrees of ultra-wide coverage and a 16MP front camera. It also comes packed with 4800mAh battery and 125W wired charging, so customers will never be on low battery for too long. The smartphone is also equipped for the ultimate gaming experience with next generation Snapdragon 898 and HyperTouch 2.0 for games, making for a compelling, high-performance play.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get the OnePlus 10T in Moonstone Black with the above offers or pick it up for $27.09/month ($0 down, FRP: $649.99) with credit check — all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (EIP).

And if customers are not already with T-Mobile, the Un-carrier has made it easier than ever to give its network a try. With T-Mobile’s Network Pass, people, and businesses with unlocked eSIM compatible phones can experience T-Mobile’s award-winning network for FREE for THREE MONTHS with unlimited data, including 5G. They keep their phone, their number, their plan…and they don’t even need to share their credit card number. And when they are ready to make the move to T-Mobile, they can switch in minutes right from their phone with Easy Switch. Head here for more details.

For more information on the OnePlus device coming to T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/offers/oneplus-phone-deals.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $799.99 – OnePlus 10 Pro 5G). Plus device tax. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying credit, service, and (for trade-in offer) trade-in (e.g., $325: OnePlus 9 Pro 5G / $150: OnePlus 7T Pro) required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. In stores & on customer service calls, $35 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Up to $325 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 12/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.