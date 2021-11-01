Get a New Smartphone for $50 When You Shop T‑Mobile at Walmart

BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 1, 2021 — Ready for a new phone? Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) launched exclusive new offers on smartphones – including some of the latest 5G phones – at 2,300 Walmart locations across the country. Starting this Wednesday, when you add a new line on ANY T-Mobile postpaid unlimited plan in-store at Walmart you can get a brand-new Motorola moto g play smartphone for just $50 plus tax. Ready for 5G? Head into a store, get a new line, treat yourself to a new T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G for just $100 plus tax and walk out the door ready to rock on America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network!

Check out these great deals on affordable smartphones, all for less than $150, at Walmart:

Motorola moto g play for $50 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy A12 for $75 (save $105)

T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G for $100 (save $80)

OnePlus N200 5G for $125 (save $104)

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for $150 (save $132)

Add a line to your existing T-Mobile account or join T-Mobile at Walmart and sign up for any postpaid unlimited rate plan — including T-Mobile Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, Magenta 55+, Magenta Military and more — and you’ll get an instant discount applied at the register, all with no activation fees or device financing required! When you choose T-Mobile Essentials, you’ll get a monthly bill as low as $30/line per month for four lines and unlimited talk, text and data with unlimited 3G hotspot on T-Mobile’s network and 5G access on 5G devices included at no extra cost.

If congested, heavy data users (>50GB/mo. on most T-Mobile plans) may notice lower speeds; customers choosing lower-prioritized plans may notice lower speeds than other customers. Video typically streams at 480p. While supplies last. Tax additional on devices; taxes and fees additional on same rate plans including Essentials. Max: Activate up to 4K UHD streaming on capable device or video streams at 480p. Up to 40 GB high-speed tethering then unlimited on our network at max 3G speeds. 5G requires 5G capable device: coverage not available in some areas. Some 5G uses may require certain plan or feature, see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable 5G: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: ​Based on​ average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021​, from independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 - September 11, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.​

