November 9, 2022

T-Mobile has activated its emergency plan and is monitoring and preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is gaining strength northwest of the Bahamas and is now located 205 miles east of Palm Beach, Florida. Nicole is predicted to make landfall on Florida’s Atlantic Coast between West Palm Beach and Vero Beach early Thursday morning and could become a hurricane. Strong winds, heavy rain and a storm surge causing coastal flooding are expected. Coastal flooding is also possible as far north as the Carolinas including Charleston and South Carolina, and Tybee Island, Georgia.

Here's what we’re doing to be ready to respond and assist customers and communities:

Network, Community Support and Stores

T-Mobile’s Network Emergency Management Team has extensively hardened our network in advance of the hurricane season and continues preparation to ensure resiliency of our service in areas anticipated to be affected by Nicole. The team has engineers, technicians and equipment — including generators, quick deploy satellites and temporary backhaul equipment such as microwave solutions — pre-staged in Tampa and Live Oak, Florida ready to roll and support customers, communities and officials. While our Community Support team is pre-staged in Miami and Live Oak with personnel and equipment to provide services such as Wi-Fi, charging devices, chargers and more. We’ll monitor and assess impact as the storm makes landfall and deploy relief efforts as needed. We are also assessing store locations in the projected path with some stores closing early this evening with delayed openings possible. Updates on local store hours can be found here.

Customer Concessions for Unlimited Talk, Text and Data

Our priority is keeping people connected when they need it most as we prepare for Nicole to make landfall in Florida. While the majority of our customers are on plans with unlimited talk, text and data, for those who aren't, we are offering unlimited talk, text and data starting November 10 through November 14 in the following Florida counties: Hendry, Glades, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and Saint Lucie.

Quote from Neville Ray, T-Mobile’s President of Technology

“T-Mobile’s Emergency Management Network and Community Support Teams are prepared to help ensure customers stay connected and are supported when Nicole makes landfall,” said T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray. “During Hurricane Ian, the vast majority of our network stayed operational as most of our sites withstood the storm. Emergency equipment and teams moved in quickly to restore the small number of impacted sites, and we’re ready to be just as responsive with Nicole.”

More Information

If you are in an area that could be impacted, please prepare, and do your best to stay safe. Here are a few more things to help you prepare:

Make a disaster kit Include things like batteries, snacks, water, first aid kit, flashlight and equipment chargers.

Create a family emergency plan with contact numbers for your family, friends, and emergency services. Make sure they are saved, backed up and written somewhere accessible.

Subscribe to local authority text alerts and connect with local authority social media to learn about new developments before, during and after the hurricane.

Keep your mobile devices fully charged. Keep charging cables handy and consider investing in a car or portable charging device.

Download emergency assistance apps from the American Red Cross and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Make sure your phone supports wireless emergency alerts and that you have enabled notifications on your device. Visit t-mobile.com/wea for details on setting up alerts on T-Mobile and Sprint devices.

Set up Wi-Fi Calling on your phone. For Apple devices, go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling; for Android devices, go to Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling.

