The Affordable Connectivity Program Is Ending — T-Mobile Has Options to Keep You Connected

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that Congress passed in 2021. The program offered eligible households a discount on their monthly internet or wireless plan, and a one-time discount on devices like a laptop or tablet. The $14.2 billion program helped some 23 million households, but it will end if Congress fails to renew funding.

The ACP aimed to bridge the digital divide, helping individuals and families gain access to essential online services, educational resources, job opportunities, telehealth and more.

Here are some direct options from T-Mobile for those being impacted by the end of the ACP:

Assurance Wireless: Existing customers using their ACP benefit with Assurance Wireless will keep their service through August 2024 without any changes to their price or plan. After that time, they’ll need to qualify for Lifeline, a free federal assistance program — if they don’t already have it — or move to another low-cost T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile plan.

For more, visit: assurancewireless.com

Metro by T-Mobile: If you’re already a Metro by T-Mobile customer with ACP, the prepaid wireless provider will cover your discount through your June bill date, and then offer a monthly $15 discount on your ACP line through August 2024. At Metro, you’re never locked into a contract so you can stay on the plan you have or choose from any of Metro’s plans, starting at $35 your first month and $30 per month thereafter with AutoPay for unlimited talk and text and 5GB of high-speed data on America’s largest 5G network.

For anyone looking for a new option, Metro offers new customers who already have a phone they love unlimited talk, text and nationwide 5G data, Scam Shield protections and other benefits for $30 your first month and $25 with AutoPay after. Plus, with a voice line, you can also sign up for 5G home internet from Metro by T-Mobile as well.

For more, visit: metrobyt-mobile.com

Connect by T-Mobile: Another valuable prepaid option that provides wireless access at a low cost. For $15 a month, you can get unlimited talk and texts along with 5GB of 5G data on America’s largest 5G network.

For more, visit: prepaid.t-mobile.com/connect

T-Mobile prepaid data plans: Tablet and hotspot 5G mobile internet data plans starting at $10 per month for 2GB of data and up.

For more, visit: https://prepaid.t-mobile.com/prepaid-internet

How T-Mobile’s Project 10Million is also helping bridge the digital divide:

This philosophy is the backbone of T-Mobile’s Project 10Million, a $10.7 billion nationwide initiative aimed at helping to close the digital divide in education by offering free internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to up to 10 million eligible student households. The company also offers school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans, and everyone enrolled in the program has access to affordable laptops and tablets. T-Mobile has provided $6.4 billion in services and connected nearly 6 million students across the United States through Project 10Million and its other education initiatives.

Reliable and affordable wireless and internet service is a necessity for all in today’s highly connected digital world, and we will continue to serve those customers affected by the end of the ACP.

For more, visit: www.t-mobile.com/project10million

###