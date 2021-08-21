T‑Mobile Responds to the Earthquake in Haiti

Our thoughts go out to the thousands of people affected by the powerful earthquake that has devastated parts of Haiti.

To help customers stay connected with their loved ones, from August 18 to August 31, 2021, T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance and international roaming charges for calls and SMS made between Haiti and the U.S. for T- Mobile and Sprint consumer and business customers. For T-Mobile Prepaid and Metro by T-Mobile customers, these will be waived from August 20 to August 31, 2021.

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.

Text to Donate

Text RUBICON to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation to Team Rubicon to help the people of Haiti and communities around the globe prepare, respond and recover from disaster. Greyshirt recon teams are on the ground in Haiti working with local partners and hospitals to determine the communities’ immediate needs. For more information, please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/customers/text-to-give







Text to Give: Text messaging charges may apply, and the one-time donation will show up on your next bill. For more information, please visit t-mobile.com/customers/text-to-give.

