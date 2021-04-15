Road to 100% Renewable: T‑Mobile Is on Track to Reach Its Industry‑Leading Environmental Commitment

Every April 22, the world comes together to mark an international day of environmental action. Whether you celebrate Earth Day by planting trees, cleaning up polluted habitats or recycling everything from old smartphones to soda cans — together we have an opportunity to make a global impact.

As a leader in the U.S. wireless ecosystem, T-Mobile has a significant role to play in driving impactful transformation as the Un-carrier continues its ALL-IN approach to taking care of the environment. Not only has T-Mobile led Green America’s Wireless Scorecard three years in a row, it also made CDP’s A List for Climate Change, won the EPA’s Sustainable Material Management Electronics Challenge, and was among the first providers to have its carbon-reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative.

Maximize Collective Action

T-Mobile employees, customers, partners and fans are critical allies to push the Un-carrier forward to drive meaningful environmental impact for our communities.

To successfully address climate change, it requires an ALL-IN approach. This is why the company is empowering other organizations that are making meaningful conservation efforts. Building on a longstanding partnership, this Earth Day T-Mobile is donating $300,000 to The Nature Conservancy’s forest restoration and preservation efforts.

On April 20, customers using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app can learn more and vote on how T-Mobile’s donation is directed across three Nature Conservancy projects: Plant a Billion Trees is a major forest restoration effort with a goal of planting a billion trees across the planet to help curb climate change and sustain crucial ecosystems.

The Family Forest Carbon Program connects family forest owners with trusted policymakers and companies to bring economic stimulus to rural communities by awarding carbon credits for implementing carbon-positive forest management practices.

Living with Fire develops and implements mitigation strategies such as controlled burns to restore health and diversity to natural lands.

In addition to directing donations to The Nature Conservancy, on April 20 the T-Mobile Tuesdays app will also feature earth-friendly offers for customers like a free reusable tote bag, trial memberships for Imperfect Foods’s sustainable grocery delivery service and The Dyrt Pro’s camping app, and even the chance to win a Tesla Model Y. T-Mobile will also celebrate #EarthDay on social media channels, which will highlight ways to go green using your phone.

Road to 100% Renewable Energy

In 2018, T-Mobile became the first major telecom to sign the RE100 and make the bold commitment to power its business and network with 100% renewable energy by the end of 2021. Three years and one historic merger later, T-Mobile is on track to meeting this goal by the end of this year.

“T-Mobile has made great progress toward both adopting and driving new development of sustainable power consumption,” said Amy Davidsen, North America Executive Director of the Climate Group, which co-leads the RE100 in partnership with CDP. “Their principled approach to staying on track to meet their renewable electricity goal this year is especially noteworthy considering the significant growth of their footprint due to their historic merger with Sprint. It’s encouraging to see a company rise to this unique challenge by setting and keeping ambitious deadlines to rapidly embrace the transition to a more sustainable future. This is the decisive decade of climate action and business leadership will remain paramount to ensure we are securely on a path to a safe climate by 2030.”

One way that T-Mobile has continued to make progress on its renewable energy commitments, despite its larger footprint, is by making substantial investments to support America’s transition to a greener grid. As of this year, the Un-carrier’s renewable-energy portfolio includes nine renewable energy deals with wind and solar farms across the country.

“As we celebrate one year as the supercharged Un-carrier, we are more focused than ever on managing our environmental footprint,” said Brigitta Witt, T-Mobile's Vice President of Social Impact and Sustainability. “We’ve led the industry with science-based targets and commitment to 100% renewable energy, but being a bigger company now means we have an even greater opportunity and responsibility to drive positive impact through our actions, our partners and the innovation rooted in our 5G technology. We can't wait to share more about our upcoming efforts in the months to come."

For more information about T-Mobile’s sustainability and environmental efforts, visit the T-Mobile Sustainability Page.

Qualifying service required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. See App for offer details. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the fifty (50) United States, PR, USVI and DC. 16+. 4/20/21 5:00 AM ET - 4/27/21 4:59:59 AM ET. On how to enter and full rules go to amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com/Promotion/Rules. Void where prohibited.